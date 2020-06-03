A Michelin-starred chef takes over a farm in One World Trade’s backyard

It was supposed to be another bountiful season ahead at Battery Urban Farm, where students across New York City have descended on a small patch of greenery on the southern tip of Manhattan to help grow and harvest produce since 2011. But the current crisis changed all that when the city shuttered its public schools.

Now, Dan Barber, the chef and co-owner of the acclaimed Blue Hill at Stone Barns, has stepped up to take over the urban farm with the help of out-of-work cooks. These newfound farmers—brought together through the celebrated chef’s recently-launched Kitchen Farming Project—will donate produce to public school partners and the Coalition for the Homeless, as well as well for their own kitchens.

“It was a perfect fit because we needed these cooks to keep this farm alive,” says Warrie Price, the president and founder of The Battery Conservancy. “It's not like it's a daffodil farm."

Last year, nearly 7,000 students from 150 local schools visited the half-acre farm. They learned about growing their own food in an urban setting with the Statue of Liberty and World Trade Centers in plain view. The park is located just steps from where the artist Agnes Denes created one of the city’s most notable works of public art in 1982 with “Wheatfield—A Confrontation,” which was a two-acre wheat field planted on a former landfill site in nearby Battery Park City.

Two weeks ago, Barber brought 13 cooks—from restaurants such as Racines, King, Le Crocodile, Atla and Frenchette— to help prepare the plot of land and plant crops. No more than eight people work at a time on the farm because of social distancing practices, according to Josie Connell, deputy park manager of The Battery Conservancy.

As Barbered noted on an Instagram post: "It’s hard to top 13 out of work cooks from incredible restaurants digging into infinitely valuable real estate to make it infinitely more valuable."

It’s all part of the Kitchen Farming Project’s aim to mobilize out-of-work cooks while also helping bring awareness to the integral role farms play in our food system. A grocery box featuring local produce also launched as part of the movement and has been popular amongst New Yorkers.

