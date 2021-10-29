New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

Things to do in NYC today

The best things to do in NYC today involves free and cheap activities, awesome concerts and more

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

It’s rare to be in the greatest city on earth and not have plans, but if you’re stumped for things to do in NYC today, consider us your entertainment saviors. Daily, there are awesome events to stream and new attractions to see, but if you’re searching for something really specific like new happenings at the city’s top destinations or something low-budget—like free things to do—we have everything you need listed right here.

RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar

Things to do in NYC today

Get a free ticket to NYC's new floating park
Photograph: Michael Grimm

Get a free ticket to NYC's new floating park

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The futuristic-looking Little Island park, set upon massive pylons in the Hudson River, is now open. If you want to go between noon at 10pm, high-traffic times, you'll need to reserve a free entry on its website first. The new space is open until 1am daily, so there will be plenty of time to check it out, according to reps. Once visitors walk through the vaulted opening of Little Island, they walk into an open lawn and get a 360-degree view of the park, where they see a gradient of colors and plantings that change as the elevation changes, from shrubs and vines to 40-foot trees. Visitors can opt to walk up to Little Island’s highest points via walkways, or they can do a bit of light scrambling up boulders, much like at The Hills on Governors Island. Once at the top, parkgoers will get incredible views of Manhattan, the river and across to New Jersey. There are also three main lawns that visitors can sunbathe on and a secret garden full of only white blooms—from birch trees and crepe myrtles to roses and anemones that you can get to by walking through an arched trellis.

Read more
Advertising
Experience the new Frick Madison
Photograph: Courtesy Joe Coscia/The Frick Collection

Experience the new Frick Madison

  • Art
  • Art

The Frick Collection is starting a new chapter after 85 gorgeous years at its 1 East 70th Street mansion. The Frick Madison is open at 945 Madison Avenue—the former home of the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Met Breuer—while Henry Clay Frick's mansion undergoes a massive renovation. This new stint will last two years, and while the Brutalist building by Marcel Breuer is a huge departure from the Gilded Age mansion, the space is offering a much different and rare look at the collection, according to museum officials. Unlike at the Frick Mansion, the Breuer building is a clean slate—stark in contrast, which actually helps to attract the viewer's attention to individual works. Eyes aren't busy looking at ornate furniture here. It's all about seeing the smaller details in the artwork that you might have overlooked at the mansion. According to Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Director Ian Wardropper, "It's a different Frick than you’ve ever known."

Read more
Go on a journey through fractal dimensions
Photograph: Courtesy Photo Julius Horsthuis and ARTECHOUSE

Go on a journey through fractal dimensions

  • Art
  • Art

Chelsea’s ARTECHOUSE space will let you actually step into a fractal dimension. "Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions," is the first solo exhibition of Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis’ work to come to NYC. Previously, his work has been featured in Manchester by the Sea and through collaborations with musical artists like ODESZA, Meshuggah and Birds of Paradise. He uses fractals to create alternate science fiction-like realities using visual art and motion graphics, and they are a real trip, to say the least.

Read more
Advertising
Release negative emotions at the Mandala Lab
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

Release negative emotions at the Mandala Lab

  • Things to do
  • Chelsea

The Rubin Museum is offering a unique exhibit that delves into the power of difficult emotions and how to turn them into positive ones—something many of us would benefit from these days. On the third floor of the museum, the Mandala Lab uses fun and interactive tools to explore jealousy/envy, attachment, pride, anger and ignorance and shows visitors how to turn them into wisdom of accomplishment, discernment, equanimity, mirror-like wisdom and all-accommodating wisdom, respectively. The gong orchestra is a fun and beautiful way to get your frustrations out—by taking a mallet and hitting one of eight gongs, you can express anger and then watch it dissipate by submerging the gong into a pool of water. The gongs themselves were designed by musicians like Billy Cobham, Sheila E., Peter Gabriel, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Sarah Hennies, Huang Ruo, Shivamani and Bora Yoon.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Tour this historic NYC tower
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tour this historic NYC tower

  • Things to do
  • City Life

It took ten years and a $5 million renovation, but the historic Highbridge Water Tower in Washington Heights is finally open to the public once more. The 200-feet-tall landmark opened back in 1872 as part of the Croton Aqueduct system, which was meant to increase water pressure throughout Harlem. It still stands near 174th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Starting November 21, urban park rangers will be on site to give free guided tours to visitors. Fair warning: you'll only be able to take a peek inside of the structure while on these tours as the tower will still remain unaccessible by unaccompanied visitors. Registration for the first guided tour starts on November 10 right here.

Read more
Advertising
Learn all about glowing animals at AMNH
Photograph: D. Finnin/AMNH

Learn all about glowing animals at AMNH

  • Things to do
  • City Life

"Creatures of Light" explores organisms that glow, blink, flash and glitter in an immersive setting. You'll meet fireflies that glow across the Northeast, deep-sea fish that illuminate the dark ocean depths, hungry glowworms deep inside a New Zealand cave, dinoflagellates that make the ocean waves glow in Puerto Rico and jellyfish that seem to emit light. In the exhibit, you'll move through a series of re-created environments to see the sheer diversity of organisms that glow and how they do it. You'll also see how light is used to attract a mate, lure unsuspecting prey, or defend against a predator, and learn how, where, and why scientists study this amazing natural phenomenon. 

Read more
See Gilded Figures: Wood and Clay Made Flesh
Photograph: courtesy The Hispanic Society Museum & Library | Manuel Chili, known as Caspicara Ecuador

See Gilded Figures: Wood and Clay Made Flesh

  • Art
  • Washington Heights

Get a rare glimpse of one of the major art forms of the Hispanic World from 1500 to 1800—polychrome sculpture. The Hispanic Museum & Library is hosting the first exhibit in New York to feature this kind of art in two decades. Over 20 sculptures, including major works by women artists such as Luisa Roldán and Andrea de Mena, show how the stylistic conventions of Spain were adapted in the New World. Among the works on view, visitors will see a monumental relief of the Resurrection attributed to Gil de Siloe, 16th-century reliquary busts by Juan de Juni and "St. Acisclus" by Pedro de Mena. A section of gilded figures will showcase sculptures from Latin America characterized by an impressive range of scale and emotion, including a 16th-century relief of Santiago Matamoros (St. James the moorslayer) from Mexico and the "Virgin of Quito" or "St. Michael" as well as Caspicara’s "Four Fates of Man." Expect to see works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, and Sorolla; sculpture by Pedro de Mena and Luisa Roldán; Latin American paintings and sculpture by Vázquez, Luis Juárez, López de Arteaga, Rodríguez Juárez, Caspicara, Campeche, and Arrieta.

Read more
Advertising
Experience Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
Photograph: Delia Barth / Time Out

Experience Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

  • Museums
  • Fashion and costume
  • Prospect Park

The Brooklyn Museum is giving The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute a run for its money this year with its high fashion exhibit featuring the House of Dior. The major exhibit — co-curated by Dior scholar Florence Müller of the Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion at the Denver Art Museum — thoroughly explores the high fashion history of The House of Dior, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, when the brand's namesake Christian Dior founded the label. The multi-gallery exhibit brings many of Dior's sources of inspiration to life, including flowers, nature, classical and contemporary art, featuring artwork from the Brooklyn Museum's collections. Objects on display will be primarily from the extensive Dior archives and some 200 haute couture garments as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, vintage perfume elements, and accessories.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Honor the search & rescue dogs of 9/11
Photograph: Courtesy AKC Museum of the Dog

Honor the search & rescue dogs of 9/11

  • Art
  • Midtown East

The AKC Museum of the Dog is opening a new exhibit to honor the work of search and rescue dogs during the rescue and recovery efforts on and after 9/11. Highlights include several sculptures from AKC’s DOGNY project that raised over $3.5 million for search and rescue organizations whose dogs directly worked at Ground Zero, winners from the “Salute to Search and Rescue Dogs” art contest hosted by the museum as well as feature portraits by artist Ron Burns, creator of the coffee table book, The Dogs of Ron Burns: A Tribute to the Dogs of 9/11

Read more
Advertising
Peruse Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art
Photograph: John Parnell, courtesy The Jewish Museum

Peruse Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art

  • Museums
  • Central Park

The Jewish Museum's new exhibit explores the subject of art looting during World War II, focusing on the Nazi's theft of artwork and the journey these some 1 million works (And 2.5 million books) took as they traveled through distribution centers, sites of recovery, and networks of collectors, before, during, and after the war. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, and Judaica that survived this traumatic period of violence and upheaval against tremendous odds. By tracing the fascinating timelines of individual objects as they passed through hands and sites, their myriad stories will be brought forward, often in dialogue with archival documents and photographs that connect them to history. Afterlives will include works by major artists that were looted from Jewish collections during the war as well as treasured pieces of Judaica. Rare examples of Jewish ceremonial objects from destroyed synagogues; works by such renowned artists as Pierre Bonnard, Marc Chagall, Paul Cézanne, Gustave Courbet, Paul Klee, Franz Marc, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, and Camille Pissarro, among others; and rarely seen archival photographs and documents will all be on view. 

Read more
Do some axe-throwing at Industry City
Photograph: Courtesy Stumpy's Hatchet House

Do some axe-throwing at Industry City

  • Things to do
  • City Life

You can throw axes while you drink craft beer and munch on some of Industry City's finest food.Stumpy's Hatchet House, NYC's newest axe-throwing venue, is opening at Industry City on September 2. Set across 12,000 rustic square feet, the new venue will have 14 (socially-distanced) throwing pits with two targets each. Throwers get their own coach to teach them how to throw safely and lead games among teams. If axe-throwing isn't your speed or you've finished up your set and want to keep playing, Stumpys also has foosball, cornhole, shuffleboard and giant Jenga surrounded by TV screens playing major sporting events.

Read more
Advertising
Visit Manhattan's first legal whiskey distillery in a century
Great Jones Distilling Co.

Visit Manhattan's first legal whiskey distillery in a century

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

New York's Roaring '20s 2.0 are back on, with pandemic-relevant restrictions, of course! And with a return to real life and a nostalgia for the 1920s comes a new whiskey distillery, the first to open (legally) in Manhattan since Prohibition, with luxe decor inspired by the decadence of 100 years ago. Great Jones Distilling Co. is Manhattan's first and only legal whiskey distillery in over 100 years. Over six years in the making, the 28,000 square foot venue will feature a fully functioning distillery, a tasting room and several drinking and dining venues, including an underground speakeasy and full restaurant to open this fall. The menus are heralded by Executive Chef Adam Raksin, who formerly worked at Per Se

 

Read more
See "Spineless" at the New York Aquarium
Photograph: Julie Larsen Maher © WCS

See "Spineless" at the New York Aquarium

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The New York Aquarium's new "Spineless" exhibit about the world of invertebrates including octopuses, squid, sea anemones, jellyfish, and other sea animals that lack backbones is on now. It highlights the ocean’s invertebrates by giving visitors a close-up view of the big-brained giant—a Giant Pacific Octopus—in a pop-up bubble within the animal’s habitat and pulsing jellyfish in three habitats. More than 20 species of animals including squid, cuttlefish, lobsters, crabs, sea anemones, sponges are on view.

 

Read more
Advertising
Do karaoke at Ms. Kim’s
Ms. Kim's

Do karaoke at Ms. Kim’s

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Ms. Kim's, a new K-town karaoke lounge from Korean beauty entrepreneur Anna Kim, combines sophisticated style with sing-alongs. Envisioned during the pandemic, when we all just needed to belt out our frustrations, and spend some much-needed time outside of our homes with friends, Ms. Kim's offers both communal space and soundproof private karaoke rooms, so guests can customize their experience as it suits their needs. 

Read more
Be mesmerized by this trippy, immersive show
Photograph: SuperReal, courtesy Moment Factory

Be mesmerized by this trippy, immersive show

  • Art
  • Art

 

SuperReal has reopened at Cipriani 25 Broadway, inside the historic Cunard Building, bringing its cutting-edge projection mapping tech and multimedia art to its walls and ceiling—and it happens to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Cunard Building, which opened in 1921. Created by multimedia entertainment company Moment Factory in partnership with hospitality brand Cipriani, SuperReal first opened in the summer of 2019. It aims to transport visitors through dreamlike scenes in its gorgeous hall. Across 45 minutes, the show places viewers in five unique and abstract sequences that are both stunning and interactive.

Read more
Advertising
Travel around Arcadia Earth
Photograph: David Mitchell

Travel around Arcadia Earth

  • Things to do
  • Midtown West

Immersive art exhibit Arcadia Earth has reopened after being closed due to the pandemic, and it looks better than ever! The exhibit aims to inspire visitors artistically and ethically, as it uses 15 rooms to spotlight the environmental challenges that our planet is facing (such as overfishing, food waste, and climate change). This exhibit will not only leave visitors in awe, but it will help support Oceanic Global, an organization devoted to raising awareness around our aquatic ecosystems. In addition, a tree will also be planted for every ticket sold, making it a perfect gift for your eco-conscious friends!

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.