The futuristic-looking Little Island park, set upon massive pylons in the Hudson River, is now open. If you want to go between noon at 10pm, high-traffic times, you'll need to reserve a free entry on its website first. The new space is open until 1am daily, so there will be plenty of time to check it out, according to reps. Once visitors walk through the vaulted opening of Little Island, they walk into an open lawn and get a 360-degree view of the park, where they see a gradient of colors and plantings that change as the elevation changes, from shrubs and vines to 40-foot trees. Visitors can opt to walk up to Little Island’s highest points via walkways, or they can do a bit of light scrambling up boulders, much like at The Hills on Governors Island. Once at the top, parkgoers will get incredible views of Manhattan, the river and across to New Jersey. There are also three main lawns that visitors can sunbathe on and a secret garden full of only white blooms—from birch trees and crepe myrtles to roses and anemones that you can get to by walking through an arched trellis.