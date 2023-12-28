Hong Kong
Hong Kong International Airport
Waterfall Gardens I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Year in review: 2023's most-read stories on Time Out Hong Kong

A look back at the top 10 stories of 2023

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
The days had flown by so quickly that it feels like the pandemic was ages ago when really, Hong Kong just recently opened to the world in the first quarter of 2023. The past year has been a whirlwind of change; aside from a few typhoons in between, it was refreshing to see things returning to normal with no restrictions in place. As we wrap up the year, let's look back at the stories that caught your eye.

RECOMMENDED: Check out what Hong Kong’s dining and bar scene will look like in 2024

Top 10 most read stories of 2023

50 Most incredible things to do in Hong Kong
Photograph: AFP/Anthony Wallace

1. 50 Most incredible things to do in Hong Kong

  • Things to do

Since Hong Kong reopened its borders, visitors have been gradually returning for tourism. According to the latest report from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, by the end of November, the city had welcomed over 30 million visitors, with nearly 24 million coming from mainland China. Although this is a significant decrease from the pre-pandemic figure of around 56 million, it's encouraging to see the city's tourism sector recovering. Many of these visitors have been using Time Out Hong Kong as their go-to guide for the best things to do in the city, and our ultimate Hong Kong bucket list has been the most popular feature of the year.

Read more
Hong Kong’s flight ticket giveaway
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

2. Hong Kong’s flight ticket giveaway

  • Things to do

To boost tourism, the government's Hello Hong Kong campaign distributed free airline tickets in collaboration with airlines such as Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express, Hong Kong Airlines, and Greater Bay Airlines. These tickets were available to overseas travellers as well as Hong Kong residents. It's no surprise that our guide on how to apply for these free airline tickets became the go-to source for updates on ticket distribution. After all, who doesn't love no-cost air travel? 

Read more
Arrival guide to Hong Kong
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

6. Arrival guide to Hong Kong

  • Travel

As one of the last cities to ease pandemic restrictions, travellers coming to the city for the first time since the borders closed were all seeking information on the latest travel requirements to enter Hong Kong. Our regularly updated arrival guide assisted residents and tourists in preparing for entry to the city until the restrictions were fully lifted. 

Read more
Typhoons hit Hong Kong 
Photograph: AFP/Libby Hogan

7. Typhoons hit Hong Kong 

This year, the city went through some rough weather. Typhoon Saola hit on September 1, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to issue Hurricane Signal No. 10 for the first time since 2018. Not long after dealing with that, Hong Kong was hit with a black rainstorm warning for the first time since October 2021. Our editorial team kept our audience updated with the latest news on disruption of public transit services, work and class suspension, and the latest on Observatory updates.   

Best events to catch every weekend
Photograph: Courtesy China Hong Kong City

8. Best events to catch every weekend

  • Things to do

Weekends in Hong Kong are usually buzzing with activity as both tourists and locals head out to enjoy their time off. Whether it's trying out new eateries, exploring the diverse neighbourhoods, or checking out the latest events, week after week, we made sure everyone got a good list of the best activities to help them make the most of their days off.

Read more
Upcoming concerts and music festivals in Hong Kong and Macau
Photograph: AFP/Matt Winkelmeyer

9. Upcoming concerts and music festivals in Hong Kong and Macau

  • Music

We're finally able to head back out and enjoy live music in Hong Kong and Macau. This year, there's always something exciting happening, from homegrown talents performing at intimate venues to international stars taking on the big stage. We've made sure our audience doesn't miss out on all the must-watch shows. Make sure to bookmark our guide and come back regularly for more updates for 2024.

Read more

