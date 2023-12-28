Year in review: 2023's most-read stories on Time Out Hong Kong

Since Hong Kong reopened its borders, visitors have been gradually returning for tourism. According to the latest report from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, by the end of November, the city had welcomed over 30 million visitors, with nearly 24 million coming from mainland China. Although this is a significant decrease from the pre-pandemic figure of around 56 million, it's encouraging to see the city's tourism sector recovering. Many of these visitors have been using Time Out Hong Kong as their go-to guide for the best things to do in the city, and our ultimate Hong Kong bucket list has been the most popular feature of the year.