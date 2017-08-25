Things to do in London this Friday
It's time to clock off, wind down and get your weekend on...
Find fantastic ideas for things to do on a Friday, just in case you've left it to the last minute. Check out the best entertainment, nightlife and events happening in the capital this Friday. The weekend starts here...
Summer Festival at Number 90
Hackney Wick’s canalside boozer is going all out with four days of live art, Rough Trade DJs and a record fair. Just throw some spare pants in your pocket and go.
Don’t Forget Your Passport
Debate the future of the British passport in the wake of Brexit and play sleuth on a V&A treasure hunt at this summer-themed late. Think sun cream, poolside lounging and sand-encrusted books.
Greenwich Market Friday Street Food Fest: Carnival Flavours
Get a bellyful of Caribbean goodness in Greenwich with chicken from Mama’s Jerk, goat curry courtesy of Aunty Bunny’s Hut and steel pan bands at 6.30pm.
Patty & Bun x Yard Sale Pizza Burgers
Patty & Bun is swapping ingredients with Yard Sale Pizza for a tasty new mash-up. Yard Sale will be serving up ‘burger pizzas’ and P&B will be flipping hot pepperoni burgers.
Long Live Southbank Take Over
Long Live Southbank - the non-profit organisation helping to preserve and maintain London’s unique Southbank Undercroft – is taking over The Subculture Archive's basement gallery for a weeklong celebration of the Undercroft and its diverse creative community of skateboarders, BMXers and visual artists. There'll be a whole range of special events throughout the week, including a launch party (Aug 17, 6-9pm) where DJs will provide the soundtrack to a discussion about landscapes, public space and skateboarding and an evening screening of skate shorts (Aug 22). Find out more and RSVP here.
River Stage
The National Theatre's River Stage returns to the South Bank for Summer 2017, with another bustling line-up of free live music, dance, performance, workshops and family fun. Weekend evenings will see a varied programme of entertainment take place in front of the theatre, including takeovers from East London's The Glory, WOMAD, HOME Manchester and Rambert.
Sculpture in the City
Whoever said the Square Mile is purely the domain of bankers and stockbrokers? The seventh edition of this urban sculpture trail will bring a dose of high culture to the City from June 27. It's quite a blokey line-up this year; look out for work by shark-pickling troublemaker Damien Hirst and American schlock merchant Paul McCarthy. You'll find a handy map of the trail here.
Thames Pulse
Putting a spotlight on the health of the River Thames, artist Jason Bruges’ light installation will shine one of three patterns on to the Sea Containers at Mondrian London based on whether the water quality is good, average or poor according to that day’s Thames data reading. The lights will be a permanent fixture every evening from dusk until midnight, letting us know if the river’s health is improving or declining. The data will also be tweeted on via the @ThamesPulse account and a billboard will show readings on real time. The lights will be switched on for the first on March 16 at 6.30pm.The project was devised by MEC UK to help raise awareness about the condition of the Thames and to support charity Thames21 in its mission to protect London’s rivers.
Conrad Shawcross: The Interpretation of Movement (A 9:8 in Blue)
British sculptor Shawcross is the next artist to install a specially commissioned artwork on the ceiling of St Pancras's Barlow Shed, as part of the Terrace Wires programme.
I Love The '90s
A cheesy pop, rock and house trek through the smash hits of the decade that taste forgot… then rediscovered.
Funky Fridays
Resident DJs spin the very best in R&B, soul, funky house and a touch of reggae.
Fridays At The Grand
A mixture of dance, disco, house, garage and hip hop by resident DJs.
Detroit
Over her last three features – ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and now the electrifying ‘Detroit’ – Kathryn Bigelow has become America’s most accomplished director of war movies. They’re not the glacially styled, ultra-heroic combat epics that make grown men cry (though Bigelow has won her share of awards) but films about the way we fight right now. Hers is a trilogy loaded with confusion, stress and the secret unease that lingers long after the battlefield is empty. ‘Detroit’ is set in the late 1960s, primarily during the racially fraught riots that tore the city apart on a televised stage in the summer of 1967. But to watch Bigelow’s expertly calibrated chaos during the riots’ escalation – nothing short of block-by-block guerilla warfare – is to witness something depressingly familiar to anyone who has seen the videos of today’s police brutality, of violently botched arrests and furious community responses, and worried that it would never get better. (It never did.) Almost shockingly, ‘Detroit’ cuts away from the riots to a glorious Motown concert happening mere blocks away from the fighting – how could such heavenly harmonies survive the night? (Mark Boal’s well-researched screenplay draws on actual events.) We meet a rising young combo, the Dramatics, waiting offstage for their moment to win the crowd. But they never get their chance, and the gig is cancelled out of nervousness. Dodging street skirmishes, lead singer Larry (Algee Smith) finds himself at the Algiers
A Ghost Story
Casey Affleck hides under a white sheet as a ghost in this beautiful and strange indie
Hotel Salvation
Perched on the banks of the holy river Ganges, the Hotel Salvation has a unique selling point: it’s where Hindu believers come to spend their final days. Not exactly ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ then, yet somehow this Indian arthouse drama finds a universal emotional resonance in its particular theological context. Here’s a story where faith and family become intertwined, as a slightly frayed 77-year-old suddenly senses his time is up and prevails on his hard-working son to drive him to Varanasi so he can peacefully pass on. It might sound somewhat mournful, yet writer-director Shubhashish Bhutiani’s first feature, developed from an award-winning short through a scheme run by the Venice Biennale, uses gentle humour and the quirky habits of the elderly to soften the tone as the father’s hopes don’t exactly pan out as planned. Lalit Behl is equal parts lovable and exasperating as the old boy, but as the story proceeds, Adil Hussain’s work-hassled son takes centre stage – getting to know his dad as a person rather than a burden makes him rethink his own priorities regarding work and family. A leisurely, wise and ultimately affecting meditation on the benefits of letting go.
South West Four
The mighty SW4 – Clapham Common’s bank holiday dance music explosion – returns for another weekend of big drops, club anthems and arms in the air. If you’re longing for big beats but can’t afford Ibiza and are loath to spend the last days of summer in a dark room, head to SW4 for your fix of big-room house, EDM, electro, techno and trance, as well as other genres creeping in from all angles. The names that SW4 pulls in include some of the biggest DJs and live dance acts on the planet – including a live show from Pendulum –which is probably why it has a marked tendency to sell out well ahead of time.
Soul Sugar'd
The vocal collaboration of Beverley Skeete, Gina Foster and Kevin Leo, bring their own soul-infused covers of iconic pop and soul records.
Evensong at St Paul’s, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral
Did you know you can listen to world class music for free almost every day? That's right, St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral host Choral Evensongs almost every evening of the week, so you can indulge in a top-notch programme of music created by world-famous composers and sung by some of the best choirs in the country. The inspiring and powerful performances are open to everyone, whether you're religious or not, and no matter what faith. See here for a full programme of Evensong performances at London's cathedrals or search your post code to find other Evensongs near you.
