Things to do in London this Friday

It's time to clock off, wind down and get your weekend on...

By Time Out London Things To Do

Find fantastic ideas for things to do on a Friday, just in case you've left it to the last minute. Check out the best entertainment, nightlife and events happening in the capital this Friday. The weekend starts here...

1
Summer Festival at Number 90

Summer Festival at Number 90

Hackney Wick’s canalside boozer is going all out with four days of live art, Rough Trade DJs and a record fair. Just throw some spare pants in your pocket and go. 

Read more
Number 90 , Hackney Wick Friday August 25 2017
2
Don’t Forget Your Passport

Don’t Forget Your Passport

Debate the future of the British passport in the wake of Brexit and play sleuth on a V&A treasure hunt at this summer-themed late. Think sun cream, poolside lounging and sand-encrusted books.

Read more
Friday August 25 2017
4
Sugar

Sugar

gal-dem, the magazine made by and for women of colour is throwing its very own Carnival after-party. If the all-female DJ sets are as sharp as the gals’ words, it’s going to be a hell of a night.

Read more
The Yard Theatre , Hackney Wick Friday August 25 2017
Long Live Southbank Take Over

Long Live Southbank Take Over

Long Live Southbank - the non-profit organisation helping to preserve and maintain London’s unique Southbank Undercroft – is taking over The Subculture Archive's basement gallery for a weeklong celebration of the Undercroft and its diverse creative community of skateboarders, BMXers and visual artists. There'll be a whole range of special events throughout the week, including a launch party (Aug 17, 6-9pm) where DJs will provide the soundtrack to a discussion about landscapes, public space and skateboarding and an evening screening of skate shorts (Aug 22). Find out more and RSVP here. 

Read more
The Subculture Archives , Soho Friday August 25 2017 Free
River Stage

River Stage

The National Theatre's River Stage returns to the South Bank for Summer 2017, with another bustling line-up of free live music, dance, performance, workshops and family fun. Weekend evenings will see a varied programme of entertainment take place in front of the theatre, including takeovers from East London's The Glory, WOMAD, HOME Manchester and Rambert. 

Read more
National Theatre , South Bank Until Sunday August 27 2017 Free
Sculpture in the City

Sculpture in the City

Whoever said the Square Mile is purely the domain of bankers and stockbrokers? The seventh edition of this urban sculpture trail will bring a dose of high culture to the City from June 27. It's quite a blokey line-up this year; look out for work by shark-pickling troublemaker Damien Hirst and American schlock merchant Paul McCarthy. You'll find a handy map of the trail here.

Read more
Various locations around London , London Until Tuesday May 1 2018 Free
Thames Pulse

Thames Pulse

Putting a spotlight on the health of the River Thames, artist Jason Bruges’ light installation will shine one of three patterns on to the Sea Containers at Mondrian London based on whether the water quality is good, average or poor according to that day’s Thames data reading. The lights will be a permanent fixture every evening from dusk until midnight, letting us know if the river’s health is improving or declining. The data will also be tweeted on via the @ThamesPulse account and a billboard will show readings on real time. The lights will be switched on for the first on March 16 at 6.30pm.The project was devised by MEC UK to help raise awareness about the condition of the Thames and to support charity Thames21 in its mission to protect London’s rivers.

Read more
Sea Containers at Mondrian London , South Bank Until Friday March 16 2018 Free
Blackout

Guest DJs play rock and roll, indie, emo, punk and alt rock presented by the organisers of Camden Rocks Festival.

Read more
The Underworld , Camden Town Until Saturday December 30 2017
Detroit

Detroit

Over her last three features – ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and now the electrifying ‘Detroit’ – Kathryn Bigelow has become America’s most accomplished director of war movies. They’re not the glacially styled, ultra-heroic combat epics that make grown men cry (though Bigelow has won her share of awards) but films about the way we fight right now. Hers is a trilogy loaded with confusion, stress and the secret unease that lingers long after the battlefield is empty. ‘Detroit’ is set in the late 1960s, primarily during the racially fraught riots that tore the city apart on a televised stage in the summer of 1967. But to watch Bigelow’s expertly calibrated chaos during the riots’ escalation – nothing short of block-by-block guerilla warfare – is to witness something depressingly familiar to anyone who has seen the videos of today’s police brutality, of violently botched arrests and furious community responses, and worried that it would never get better. (It never did.) Almost shockingly, ‘Detroit’ cuts away from the riots to a glorious Motown concert happening mere blocks away from the fighting – how could such heavenly harmonies survive the night? (Mark Boal’s well-researched screenplay draws on actual events.) We meet a rising young combo, the Dramatics, waiting offstage for their moment to win the crowd. But they never get their chance, and the gig is cancelled out of nervousness. Dodging street skirmishes, lead singer Larry (Algee Smith) finds himself at the Algiers

Read more
Now showing
A Ghost Story

A Ghost Story

Casey Affleck hides under a white sheet as a ghost in this beautiful and strange indie

Read more
Now showing
Hotel Salvation

Hotel Salvation

Perched on the banks of the holy river Ganges, the Hotel Salvation has a unique selling point: it’s where Hindu believers come to spend their final days. Not exactly  ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ then, yet somehow this Indian arthouse drama finds a universal emotional resonance in its particular theological context. Here’s a story where faith and family become intertwined, as a slightly frayed 77-year-old suddenly senses his time is up and prevails on his hard-working son to drive him to Varanasi so he can peacefully pass on. It might sound somewhat mournful, yet writer-director Shubhashish Bhutiani’s first feature, developed from an award-winning short through a scheme run by the Venice Biennale, uses gentle humour and the quirky habits of the elderly to soften the tone as the father’s hopes don’t exactly pan out as planned. Lalit Behl is equal parts lovable and exasperating as the old boy, but as the story proceeds, Adil Hussain’s work-hassled son takes centre stage – getting to know his dad as a person rather than a burden makes him rethink his own priorities regarding work and family. A leisurely, wise and ultimately affecting meditation on the benefits of letting go.

Read more
Now showing
Step

Step

Three inner city teenage girls strive to get into college and to make it as step dancers in an inspiring doc

Read more
Now showing
South West Four

South West Four

The mighty SW4 – Clapham Common’s bank holiday dance music explosion – returns for another weekend of big drops, club anthems and arms in the air. If you’re longing for big beats but can’t afford Ibiza and are loath to spend the last days of summer in a dark room, head to SW4 for your fix of big-room house, EDM, electro, techno and trance, as well as other genres creeping in from all angles. The names that SW4 pulls in include some of the biggest DJs and live dance acts on the planet – including a live show from Pendulum –which is probably why it has a marked tendency to sell out well ahead of time.

Read more
Clapham Common , Clapham Saturday August 26 2017 - Sunday August 27 2017
Soul Sugar'd

Soul Sugar'd

The vocal collaboration of Beverley Skeete, Gina Foster and Kevin Leo, bring their own soul-infused covers of iconic pop and soul records.

Read more
Bull's Head , Barnes Friday August 25 2017
Evensong at St Paul’s, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral

Evensong at St Paul’s, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral

Did you know you can listen to world class music for free almost every day? That's right, St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral host Choral Evensongs almost every evening of the week, so you can indulge in a top-notch programme of music created by world-famous composers and sung by some of the best choirs in the country. The inspiring and powerful performances are open to everyone, whether you're religious or not, and no matter what faith. See here for a full programme of Evensong performances at London's cathedrals or search your post code to find other Evensongs near you.  

Read more
St Paul's Cathedral , St Pauls Until Wednesday July 18 2018
Tricot

Tricot

The threesome from Kyoto, Japan, brings its alternative and experimental rock material to the UK's stages. Support from Delta Sleep and Wot Gorilla?.

Read more
Bush Hall , Shepherd's Bush Friday August 25 2017
