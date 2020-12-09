How to celebrate Christmas in the city according to Hongkongers

Christmas may be a little different this year, but at least we’re all (stuck) in this together

As festive decorations pop up around the city and Jingle Bells begin to go on repeat in supermarkets, it’s safe to say that the Christmas season has truly arrived – though it’s certainly unlike any of the Christmases we’ve had before. With all the social distancing guidelines, travelling restrictions, and the general instability of the pandemic situation in Hong Kong, planning for Christmas this year is tougher than ever. But, fear not! We’re here to help. We interviewed Hongkongers and took to Instagram and asked our readers about the sort of things they're going to do this Christmas. Read on and be inspired. By Elaine Wong

RECOMMENDED: Running out of things to do at home? See what other Hongkongers have been doing to stay sane this year.