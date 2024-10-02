Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Where to stay in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Where to stay in NYC: The best areas to base your visit in

If you have no idea where to stay in New York City, we got you. Here are the trendiest neighborhoods, hotels and sights.

Shaye Weaver
Written by Shaye Weaver & Time Out New York editors
Advertising

Where you stay in New York City greatly impacts your experience of the best city in the world. 

We’ve broken down the best neighborhoods to stay in on your visit, including the best hotels in the city to outstanding restaurants and the trendiest shops. These locales are the closest to the action, be it East Village eats or the art galleries in Chelsea. If you’re feeling just a bit more adventurous, head to the outer boroughs of Staten Island and the Bronx. They’re not quite as packed as these go-to New York attractions, but that can be a good thing for the savy tourist. Whatever your flavour, our insider's guide to some of the best areas in New York City will have you living it up like a local in no time.

First time visiting? We suggest brushing up on which attractions to visit here.

Where to stay in NYC

Chelsea, NYC

Chelsea, NYC
Chelsea, NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

The far west side of Chelsea is NYC’s premier contemporary-art district, and it’s home to such high-profile spaces as Gagosian Gallery and Gladstone Gallery. The development of the High Line has brought more visitors to the formerly desolate area. The verdant, elevated promenade commands great views of the surrounding architecture—a mix of industrial landmarks and gleaming new structures—and passes through the old loading dock of the former Nabisco factory, which now houses the eateries and shops of Chelsea Market. You can also find worthwhile watering holes, restaurants and shops, and flea market aficionados can peruse vestiges of a sprawling hub for antiques and bric-a-brac.

EAT

Shukette: Chef/partner Ayesha Nurdjaja’s follow-up to the wildly popular Shuka in Soho opened in July of 2021, made it to our list of that year's best restaurants, and it’s still as buzzy as the original. Tables are hard to come by, but you can still grab a spot outside of primetime hours to dig into salt cod dip, grape leaves, joojeh chicken and steak kebab along with beer, wine and spritzers. 

 

DRINK

Gallow Green

In the early evening, the height of this dreamy, overgrown rooftop bar affords a regal view of gleaming West Side buildings and the cloud-streaked horizon. But as the sun descends over the Hudson and darkness encroaches, something stranger occurs. Christmas lights encircling small trees and the rafters overhead blink to life. The place is helplessly romantic, capturing the looseness and frivolity of a well-oiled summer wedding, but in a way that never feels saccharine (the name of the bar, after all, is borrowed from the famous Scottish field where six 17th-century “witches” were hanged and burned).

DO

Sleep No More

To untimely rip and paraphrase a line from Macbeth: Our eyes are made the fools of the other senses, or else worth all the rest. A multitude of searing sights crowd the spectator's gaze at the bedazzling and uncanny theater installation Sleep No More. Your sense of space and depth—already compromised by the half mask that audience members must don—is further blurred as you wend through more than 90 discrete spaces, ranging from a cloistral chapel to a vast ballroom floor. Note: It closes for good after its final night on November 13, 2024, so you’ll want to see it.

STAY

Hotel Chelsea

Hotels don’t come with much more cultural cache than the Chelsea Hotel (its new owners will insist you call it The Hotel Chelsea, but we’re pretty sure that’ll never stick). From Leonard Cohen and Patti Smith to Dylan Thomas, Iggy Pop and Stonewall icon Stormé Delarverie, the majestic red brick building—with its French Quarter style balustrades and legendary neon sign—has been home to a hilariously lengthy list of truly inspirational artists, renegades and creatives. Taylor Swift also has a song about it. 

If you do just one thing…

Make sure to stop by the best Chelsea art galleries. Metro Pictures, 303 Gallery and James Cohan Gallery are some of the top spots.

Book Now

East Village, NYC

East Village, NYC
East Village, NYC
Photograph: By James Andrews / Courtesy of Shutterstock

The East Village, NYC’s neighborhood located east of Bowery between Houston and 14th Streets, has become a hot spot for everything from the newest restaurants to old-school record stores. Whether you head there during the day for a picnic at one of the best NYC parks (we recommend Tompkins Square Park), shop its unique vintage clothing stores or choose one of its newly opened bars for a first date, the East Village is easy to get to from just about anywhere in Manhattan and Brooklyn (until the L train shuts down, that is).

EAT

Nudibranch

This buzzy and library-cool spot offers many selections across three courses for $75. Order the frog legs, add the uni if you get the soba, and do not leave Nudibranch or NYC without trying the sensational mushrooms. Cocktails are $17 each and some pleasing bottles of wine start at $60.

DRINK

Death & Company

The nattily attired mixologists are deadly serious about drinks at this pseudospeakeasy with Gothic flair (don’t be intimidated by the imposing wooden door). Black walls and cushy booths combine with chandeliers to set the luxuriously somber mood. Patrons bored by shot-and-beer bars can sample the inventive cocktails, including a fiery Fever Dream (cucumber and chili-de-arbol-infused mescal), as well as top-notch grub such as roast chicken and seared filet mignon bites.

DO

Grab a bagel from Tompkins Square Bagels and then walk down St. Marks place from Tompkins Square Park to Astor Place and stop in every small shop, bar, clothing store or bookstore that catches your eye.

STAY

The Ludlow

Michelin recently started awarding hotels with Michelin Keys, awarding one Key to this East Village spot. Just south of busy Houston Street, The Ludlow Hotel, is a trendy spot to spend a night (or a few.) 

If you do just one thing…

Peruse the book selection at Book Club, Strand or East Village Books.

Book Now
Advertising

Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Photograph: Matthew Williams

Williamsburg has been the go-to Brooklyn neighborhood for about two decades now, and that’s for good reason. When the L train works, it is perfect for a day out shopping some of the best and quirkiest shops, markets and tattoo parlors as well as some of the best restaurants and bars in the city.

EAT

K’far

When Philadelphia's Laser Wolf opened an NYC edition on the 10th floor of the Hoxton hotel, the fun follow-up with terrific, unlimited salatim and a nice variety of good skewers arrived with more buzz than money can buy. K’Far came to a larger space on the hotel’s lobby level later in 2022: bigger, better, and puzzlingly easier to reserve. Enjoy the ease of entry over fantastic preparations of savory baklava, Palestinian lamb tartare, dorade and chicken schnitzel. 

DRINK

See a show at Baby’s All Right

This eatery, bar and stage—located on a happening little Williamsburg strip—has fast become a local musical institution. It boats a lively schedule of fashionable bands and DJs that range from the experimental to the voguish. Plus the food's pretty good too.

DO

Brooklyn Charm

Forget buying off-the-shelf pieces. At Brooklyn Charm you can essentially make your own jewelry. If you don’t have time to attend one of the jewelry-making classes here, you can assemble your own necklace/bracelet/earrings thanks to a large array of chains and charms available. This cute shop was opened by Tracie Howarth in 2010, after a hugely successful launch via Etsy. Now she has a second branch in Manhattan, another in California and several in Japan.

STAY

Wythe Hotel

Exposed brick walls covered in local artwork, 13-foot ceilings sporting original wood beams, floor-to-ceiling factory windows offering panoramic skyline views—the Wythe Hotel is a Brooklyn real estate wet dream. Alas, unless you’re one of the tech bros who have transformed the Williamsburg waterfront into one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods, you likely can’t afford those kind of industrial-chic digs full-time, but the Wythe allows you to at least pretend that this is your not-so-humble abode for a few days.

If you do just one thing…

Spend a couple of hours browsing the many stalls at Smorgasburg, where odd food vendors dole out everything from Dutch waffles to pasta doughnuts.

Book Now

Astoria, Queens

Astoria, Queens
Astoria, Queens
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Costa Constantinides

There are a ton of great things to do in this popular Queens neighborhood. The thriving and charming area is always buzzing with budget-friendly restaurants and cool bars as well as independent boutiques and record stores that make shopping small worth it. Ride the Queens-bound N/W train to discover hidden gems as well as one of the best Greek restaurants in all of New York.

EAT

Taverna Kyclades

There is a ton of Greek restaurant competition in Astoria, Queens, and Taverna Kyclades, which opened its original location in 1996, is among the most popular. Its breezy corner spot in its original neighborhood has tons of sidewalk seats under crisp blue awnings, a breezy interior and all manner of seafood plates, plus saganaki, spanakopita, lamb, steak and kebabs on the long, crowd-pleasing menu. 

DRINK

Vesta Trattoria and Winebar

Some Astorians deem Vesta the best thing to have happened to the ’hood since Elias Corner. (Only, it’s Italian.) This perpetually packed trattoria attracts diners nightly with its modern rustic cuisine—and pasta in particular. We can’t say no to the cavatappi with spicy cauliflower and bread crumbs and hearty three-meat lasagna.

DO

Museum of the Moving Image

Only 15 minutes from midtown, the Museum of the Moving Image is one of the city’s most dynamic institutions. Rubbing elbows with Kaufman Astoria Studios, it includes a three-story extension that features a state-of-the-art 267-seat cinema and expanded gallery spaces. Muppet fans should check out the new and permanent Jim Henson exhibit.

STAY

Boro Hotel

Long Island City’s best lobby for working and using the free Wi-Fi is at the Boro Hotel. But it’s also the type of lodging ideal for couples and adult friends who might want to come to a space that feels big and airy after a long day of trudging through Manhattan. If you book a stay here, try to book a room with views of Manhattan—the sweeping views of the Queensboro Bridge and the Upper East Side are pretty difficult to match. 

If you do just one thing…

Shop at Time Out Editor Shaye Weaver’s favorite haunts, Brass Owl, Loveday 31 and Lockwood.

Book Now
Advertising

Greenwich Village, NYC

Greenwich Village, NYC
Greenwich Village, NYC
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Guillaume David

Greenwich Village, the city’s historically bohemian neighborhood, is the best place to go for an authentic NYC experience. Whether you want to chow down on sushi or Italian grub at the best Greenwich Village restaurants or stroll through Washington Square Park—one of the best NYC parks—this is the place to be. Located on the west side of Lower Manhattan, the Village also has one of the best comedy clubs, Bleecker Street and NYU—and thanks to some great hotels, you’ll never have to leave.

EAT

Via Carota

Still a tough table approaching a decade on the block, Via Carota’s buzz never seems to quiet. Its pretty space populates night after night with dinner hopefuls eager to order its pasta, pork belly and improbably famous salad in stylish, sometimes celebrity-adjacent environs.

DRINK

Analogue

Analogue is a craft cocktail and jazz bar located on the historic West 8th Street in the heart of Greenwich Village. While the bar boasts an extensive whiskey, bourbon and Scotch selection, along with house-made syrups, tinctures, bitters and shrubs, it continues to propound the philosophy that serious drinks don’t have to be taken too seriously—shedding pretense in favor of personality.

DO

Le Poisson Rouge

Situated in the basement of the long-gone Village Gate—a legendary performance space that hosted everyone from Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix—Le Poisson Rouge was opened in 2008 by a group of young music enthusiasts with ties to both the classical and indie-rock worlds. With a top-notch sound system and modular stage that can be set up for in-the-round performances, LPR sounds great whatever the genre is.

STAY

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

Pulling from the neighborhood’s bohemian roots, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village features a curated vintage and modern design. The hotel’s aesthetic is fitting to its surroundings with art-deco style rooms decorated with bespoke furnishings and bathrooms swathed in black and white subway tile. The property’s inviting exterior showcases copper bay windows and restored antique glass. The hotel’s sumptuous lobby is adorned with pieces by local artists and a romantic fireplace, creating an old-world vibe fitting to the legendary neighborhood. Modern accents round out the atmosphere, like Tivoli stereos, complimentary Wi-Fi and C.O Bigelow bath amenities.

If you do just one thing…

Walk along MacDougal Street to go laugh your face off at Comedy Cellar.

Book Now

Upper East Side, NYC

Upper East Side, NYC
Upper East Side, NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

Gorgeous prewar apartments owned by blue-blooded socialites, soigné restaurants frequented by Botoxed ladies who lunch, the deluxe boutiques of international designers … this is the clichéd image of the Upper East Side, and you’ll certainly see a lot of supporting evidence on Fifth, Madison and Park Avenues. Recently, however, pockets of downtown cool have migrated north, notably in the area’s Yorkville enclave in the upper 70s to 90s.

EAT

Daniel

Even in the worst of times, a world-class city needs restaurants offering the escape of over-the-top coddling and luxurious food, with a star chef who's not just on the awning but in the kitchen and dining room, too—in short, a place like Daniel. It’s one of the most classically opulent of the city's rarefied restaurants.

DRINK

Bemelmans Bar

Don’t miss this Upper East Side experience. From the iconic Madeline murals by Ludwig Bemelmans to the live music, Bemelmans is like no other experience. Somehow, the white-jacketed service doesn’t feel stuffy but transportive to another era that isn’t just another Prohibition-style bar knockoff. Maybe it’s the fact that the classics are done just right.

DO

Neue Galerie New York

This elegant addition to the city’s museum scene is devoted entirely to late-19th- and early-20th-century German and Austrian fine and decorative arts. Located in a renovated brick-and-limestone mansion that was built by the architects of the New York Public Library, this brainchild of the late art dealer Serge Sabarsky and cosmetics mogul Ronald S. Lauder has the largest concentration of works by Gustav Klimt (including his iconic Adele Bloch-Bauer I) and Egon Schiele outside Vienna. You’ll also find a bookstore, a chic (and expensive) design shop and the Old World–inspired Café Sabarsky, serving updated Austrian cuisine and ravishing Viennese pastries.

STAY

The Pierre

This classic, five-star hotel sits right on the southeastern edge of Central Park at Fifth Avenue and 61st Street and is by far the best hotel stay I’ve had in the city. Its understated elegance is felt as soon as you walk into the lobby, which plays host to myriad lavish events throughout the year.

If you do just one thing…

Walk Museum Mile—from 82nd to 105th Streets, Fifth Avenue is lined with more than half a dozen celebrated institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and The Frick Collection (reopening early 2025).

Book Now
Advertising

Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Photograph: Shutterstock

Greenpoint has made its own case for being perhaps the coolest neighborhood in Brooklyn. You can only get here on the G train or the ferry, but the plethora of perfect restaurants, drinking joints and independent shops are worth making the trip for. 

EAT

Paulie Gee’s

While there are numerous Paulie Gee’s joints across the States, two of these fine establishments are in Greenpoint. On Greenpoint Avenue you’ll find the dine-in restaurant, where their custom-built, tiled, stone oven resides. Alternatively, you can pick up a single on Franklin Street, their brand new, ’70s vibe slice shop that has a few banks of seats, but is largely for takeaway. If you’re hoping to eat at the restaurant, note that they don’t take bookings, so try to head there early if you’re in a big group.

DRINK

The Hidden Pearl

Most speakeasies are dark and cavernous but The Hidden Pearl, from the team behind Donna, is anything but with skylights and airy interior design. Located in the the back of Wanpaku Ramen, tropical Japanese cocktails and sake are complemented by small plates like salmon skin chicarron, fried baby octopus and uni shooters.

DO

McCarren Park

This Brooklyn park is popular with the locals, hipsters and families alike. There are baseball, football and soccer fields, enclosed dog runs, tennis courts and more. In the summer months you can take advantage of the huge pool, which first opened in 1936 and was, at the time, the largest public pool in NYC. Look out for regular open-air movie nights in the park, as well as the farmers’ market.

STAY

Franklin Guesthouse

This cozy boutique hotel on Franklin Street in Greenpoint definitely lives up to its Brooklyn zip by delivering on the cool factor. Think custom art, woodwork and eccentric décor, not to mention its trendy address, packed with restaurants and bars. No matter what room you’ve booked, the units feel loft-like, luxurious and come complete with high ceilings, modern furnishings and comfy beds. There’s also a sauna, gym and onsite bar.

If you do just one thing…

Beeline for Dobbin Street. Here you can shop vintage, dine on charcuterie and grilled oysters, and attend an afternoon rooftop party.

Book Now

Long Island City, Queens

Long Island City, Queens
Long Island City, Queens
Photograph: Filip Wolak

This evolving Queens neighborhood seems to change from block to block—a short walk takes you from desolate, early-20th-century industrial streetscapes to the gentrified “main street” vibe of Vernon Avenue and the urban riviera created by gleaming high-rises fronting waterside Gantry Plaza State Park. While sweeping Manhattan views, an easy commute to midtown, abundant warehouse space and low rents have been attracting artists and executives for more than a decade, the lures for nonlocals have been steadily growing, including destination culture hub MoMA PS1 where the Warm Up party takes place every summer and the Obie-winning theater the Chocolate Factory.

EAT

Maiella

With views of the Manhattan skyline across the river, and the “Cola” half of Long Island City’s iconic Pepsi-Cola sign up close, Maiella’s patio has as dramatic a backdrop as any destination in the area–plus a lengthy, crowd-pleasing menu of Italian plates. Gather your larger parties in the quaint outdoor space or in the spacious dining room for varied antipasti, pasta and entrées built around duck breast, pork, cod and salmon. The views and accompanying photo ops are enough to make a visit here feel like dinner and a show, all with wine and cocktails.

DRINK

Dutch Kills

By now, bar pioneer Sasha Petraske’s formula is pretty familiar: natty bartenders, precise drinks and little (if any) signage. What separates Dutch Kills from the rest is space. The plentiful elbow room makes it a comfortable place to enjoy cocktails like the rye-based Garibaldi, made with lime juice, Campari and mellow white grapes. The Infante takes the familiar pairing of tequila and lime, and lightens it up with homemade orgeat (rosewater and almond syrup) and nutmeg. And if you go on a weekday, you can escape the city crowds as well.

DO

Just Things

Hipsters and drag queens will be giddy over the selection at this thrift shop, which is run by sisters Ann Caporusso and Tishie Dooling (who inherited the space from their mother). Admire the window display, which is updated weekly with Caporusso’s newest finds, or browse the interior for grandpa-chic housewares. Then venture to the back, where you’ll find an abundance of glittery, metallic vintage purses, fur coats and other flamboyant garb.

STAY

Boro Hotel

The closest a Queens hotel can come to a true luxury experience is this 108-room property in Long Island City, two stops from Manhattan on the N or W subway lines. Designed by the firm Grzywinski + Pons (also behind the Hotel on Rivington in the Lower East Side) the minimalist rooms and suites start at 200 square feet and feature Frette linens, Hay Studio and Tom Dixon furniture, cement tiles in the bathroom and Apivita amenities. The Manhattan View Balcony options are the standout for their private patios. We also love the library in the lobby, which has books curated by Strand Books in Union Square.

If you do just one thing…

The LIC Market serves market-driven casual fare for breakfast and lunch, and sells its house-made sauces, jams and pickles in a small retail area.

Book Now

Want to see more of NYC?

Show moreLoading animation

SS NY Widget

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.