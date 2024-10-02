Where to stay in NYC

The far west side of Chelsea is NYC’s premier contemporary-art district, and it’s home to such high-profile spaces as Gagosian Gallery and Gladstone Gallery. The development of the High Line has brought more visitors to the formerly desolate area. The verdant, elevated promenade commands great views of the surrounding architecture—a mix of industrial landmarks and gleaming new structures—and passes through the old loading dock of the former Nabisco factory, which now houses the eateries and shops of Chelsea Market. You can also find worthwhile watering holes, restaurants and shops, and flea market aficionados can peruse vestiges of a sprawling hub for antiques and bric-a-brac.

EAT

Shukette: Chef/partner Ayesha Nurdjaja’s follow-up to the wildly popular Shuka in Soho opened in July of 2021, made it to our list of that year's best restaurants, and it’s still as buzzy as the original. Tables are hard to come by, but you can still grab a spot outside of primetime hours to dig into salt cod dip, grape leaves, joojeh chicken and steak kebab along with beer, wine and spritzers.

DRINK

Gallow Green

In the early evening, the height of this dreamy, overgrown rooftop bar affords a regal view of gleaming West Side buildings and the cloud-streaked horizon. But as the sun descends over the Hudson and darkness encroaches, something stranger occurs. Christmas lights encircling small trees and the rafters overhead blink to life. The place is helplessly romantic, capturing the looseness and frivolity of a well-oiled summer wedding, but in a way that never feels saccharine (the name of the bar, after all, is borrowed from the famous Scottish field where six 17th-century “witches” were hanged and burned).

DO

Sleep No More

To untimely rip and paraphrase a line from Macbeth: Our eyes are made the fools of the other senses, or else worth all the rest. A multitude of searing sights crowd the spectator's gaze at the bedazzling and uncanny theater installation Sleep No More. Your sense of space and depth—already compromised by the half mask that audience members must don—is further blurred as you wend through more than 90 discrete spaces, ranging from a cloistral chapel to a vast ballroom floor. Note: It closes for good after its final night on November 13, 2024, so you’ll want to see it.

STAY

Hotel Chelsea

Hotels don’t come with much more cultural cache than the Chelsea Hotel (its new owners will insist you call it The Hotel Chelsea, but we’re pretty sure that’ll never stick). From Leonard Cohen and Patti Smith to Dylan Thomas, Iggy Pop and Stonewall icon Stormé Delarverie, the majestic red brick building—with its French Quarter style balustrades and legendary neon sign—has been home to a hilariously lengthy list of truly inspirational artists, renegades and creatives. Taylor Swift also has a song about it.

If you do just one thing…

Make sure to stop by the best Chelsea art galleries. Metro Pictures, 303 Gallery and James Cohan Gallery are some of the top spots.