It’s official: Sydney is home to six of the world’s best steak restaurants for 2024

The World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants for 2024 have just been announced, with two Sydney restaurants making the top ten

From boundary-pushing fine diners to hot Mediterranean grills, Sydney is home to some of the world’s best restaurants. Now, we can also say we have some of the best steak restaurants too. Globally recognised London-based media company Upper Cut Media House has just released its esteemed list of The World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants for 2024, and six Sydney restaurants made the cut. Not only that, two Aussie steak diners made the top ten. Insert fire emoji.

Neil Perry’s Double Bay fine diner Margaret was voted the third best steak restaurant in the world for 2024 – and the best in Australia. The judges praised the flash restaurant for its steaks sourced from the finest producers and its menu which captures the spirit of modern Australian cuisine.

Rockpool Bar & Grill – winner of Time Out Sydney’s Best Legend Award 2023 – was voted the eighth best steak restaurant in the world, and the second best in the country. Rockpool sources its beef from local producers and is dry-aged in house. The result? Perfectly caramelised, charred and flavourful meat.

In 24th spot was handsome subterranean restaurant The Gidley from the team behind Bistecca, Alfie's and The Rover. (Time Out tip: The Gidley also serves one of Sydney’s tastiest burgers – order one to share as a starter.)

Bistecca, a restaurant renowned for serving beautiful bistecca alla Fiorentina, enjoyed throughout Tuscany – as well as making you put your phones away – followed in 45th spot.

Fire-hot Argentinian grill Porteño was voted the 71st best steak restaurant in the world, with Kingsleys, located right on the water in Woolloomooloo, being the 89th best steak slinger on Earth.

Melbourne had five restaurants make the list – one fewer than Sydney, not that it’s a competition – including Victor Churchill in 11th place, Steer Dining Room in 17th, Entrecôte in 86th, Gimlet in 94th, and Grill Americano in 98th position.

The top ten rankings for the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants for 2024 are:

Parrilla Don Julio, Buenos Aires Bodega El Capricho, Spain Margaret, Sydney COTE, New York Carcasse, Belgium I due Cippi, Italy Laia Erretegia, Spain Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sydney Restaurang AG, Stockholm CUT, London

It’s settled: we’re all going back to Margaret. And if you’re keen to eat your way around Sydney’s best steak restaurants, you can check out our guide here.

