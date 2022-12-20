Time Out Hong Kong's recommended cafes and bakeries for 2022

RECOMMENDED: See the complete list of Time Out Hong Kong's recommended venues for 2022
18 Grams
ABC Cake House
Africa Coffee & Tea
After You Dessert Cafe
Artisan Cafe Central
Artista Perfetto
Artzbrew
Bakehouse (Causeway Bay)
Black Sugar
Blend and Grind (Sun Street)
Blue Bottle Coffee (Wan Chai)
Elephant Grounds (Central)
Elephant Grounds (Star Street)
Hazel & Hershey Coffee Roasters
Kee Tsui Cake Shop
Lazy Creatures
Latter Cafe
Little Cove Espresso
Little Cove Espresso (Kennedy Town)
Mansons Lot
Matchali
Melrose Coffee
Miles by MMT
Not Just Coffee
Nuts Donut Shop
Retold coffee.tea.spirits
Retro
Rings Coffee
Sbakery by Mama Soo
Studio Caffeine (Jordan)
Studio Caffeine (North Point)
The Cupping Room
The Hawk & Aster