Little Cove
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Time Out Hong Kong's recommended cafes and bakeries for 2022

The best cafes and bakeries to visit in the city for 2022

Edited by
Time Out Hong Kong
#000000 Sammi Coffee

% Arabica (Kennedy Town)

18 Grams

ABC Cake House

Africa Coffee & Tea

After You Dessert Cafe

Amour Cafe

APT Coffee

Artisan Cafe Central

Artista Perfetto

Artistry Brewing Company

Artzbrew

Bakehouse (Causeway Bay)

Bakehouse (Soho)

Bakehouse (Wan Chai)

Barcode

Basao Tea

Barista Jam

Bei Coffee

Black Cherry Coffee

Black Sugar

Blend and Grind (Sun Street)

Blue Bottle Coffee (Wan Chai)

Browny Cafe

Butterfly Patisserie

Café Corridor

Cafe Golden

Cafe Sausalito

Cafe Whale

Cake of Stardust

Chan Fuk Wing Bakery

Cheung Hing Coffee Shop

Clean

Coco Espresso

Coffee Analog

Coffeeflow

Cofflow Specialty Coffee

Cohee

Colour Brown

Cookie Vission

Cozy Coffee

Cross Cafe

Cupfy

Dozy

Duet Cups

Elephant Grounds (Central)

Elephant Grounds (Star Street)

Ethos Concept Shop & Café

Farmchap

Fineprint

Flow

Gary Kwok Flowers & Cafe

Gontran Cherrier

Good Day Coffee

Halfway Coffee

Hap Coffee

Hapi

Hara Kako

Hazel & Hershey Coffee Roasters

Healing Bakery

Heima Heima

Hemma

Hö-ah

Hooman by the Sea

Hoover Cake Shop

How To Live Well

Hushush Ice Cream . Coffee

HΛVN°

Indigo Coffee

Infiniti C

Kactus Koffee

Kaffee House

Kee Tsui Cake Shop

Lazy Creatures

Latter Cafe

Little Cove Espresso

Little Cove Espresso (Kennedy Town)

Lo Chen Bakery

Loop Kulture

LY Bakery

M. Cake

Mansons Lot

Matchali

Melrose Coffee

Miles by MMT

Milk Bar

Mum’s Not Home

Ninetys

NN Coffee

NOC Coffee Co

Noda Coffee

Nomad

Not Just Coffee

Nuts Donut Shop

Nutsy Coffee Bar

Omotesando Koffee

Opendoor Cafe + Courtyard

Openground

Origami Kids Cafe

Pan de Pain

Pane e Latte

Patisserie Tony Wong

Plumcot

Ponty Cafe

Prisma Coffee

Queen Sophie

Rest Coffee Gin

Retold coffee.tea.spirits

Retro

Rings Coffee

Sbakery by Mama Soo

Shiba Taro Cafe

Sleepless

Slȏth Café

Small Good

Solo

Sonne CAD

Soul Fresh

Sp_ace Café & Lounge

Stain+

Starting Over Espresso

Steam Café

Studio Caffeine (Jordan)

Studio Caffeine (North Point)

Sun Wah Cafe

Tai Lung Fung

Tearapy

The Cakery

The Cupping Room

The Hawk & Aster

The Salfee Bar

Toolss

Try My Bread

Uchi Coffee

Unar Coffee Company

Valor Cheung Chau

Village Bakery

Winstons Coffee

Yau Cafe

Years

Yotsuba Cafe

Yukkuri

Zap Jok

