14 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

New Yorkers never had a chance to bid farewell to some of their favorite restaurants and bars.

As the city grapples with the current crisis—a public health emergency coupled with mandated curfews in the wake of citizens protesting police brutality—restaurants and bars hope to weather the challenges of the past few months. But some of the city’s most notable restaurants and bars won’t be open to greet New Yorkers back.

While many hope to take a wait-and-see approach before they can safely reopen, there are just as many others eager to say they’re back in business. Since the lockdown began in mid March, the number of new takeout and delivery options keep growing and as the five boroughs enter Phase 1 of reopening, it appears outdoor dining is around the corner. Still, many New Yorkers didn’t have a chance to give a final farewell to the following establishments below.

Gem Spa

An East Village fixture for nearly 100 years, Gem Spa was known as much for serving its egg creams as its punk roots. The shop was already struggling to survive, but the last few months were just too tough to stay open.

David Chang closed Nishi, a restaurant that was often overlooked in the chef’s Momofuku empire, but it was a sleeper hit of sorts for many—despite uneven reviews at first—with its innovative take on Italian cuisine. The celebrity chef is also moving his beloved Ssäm Bar from the East Village to take over Bar Wayō's place, which opened last year in the South Street Seaport. Elsewhere, a D.C. Momofuku location is also shuttered.

Pegu Club

As one of the best bars in New York, Pegu Club was also one of the seminal bars of the craft cocktail movement. Countless bartenders worked here that went on to open their own spots that New Yorkers have come to love.

One of the few bright spots of the Upper East Side dining scene, Beyoglou offered reliable (and affordable) Turkish food that was perfect for a group of friends to share a meal.

Before there was Balthazar or Pastis, Keith McNally’s Lucky Strike was a beloved Soho restaurant since its opening in 1989. While the neighborhood has been stripped of its artistic-bohemian vibe (and replaced with luxury stores through the years), this was one spot that made you feel like you found a one-of-a-kind treasure.

The Alinea Group’s high-end cocktail dens—The Aviary NYC and The Office (a speakeasy concept)—inside the Mandarin Oriental New York hotel were reportedly already slated to close in April but the pandemic pushed the opening date ahead. We marveled at the mad scientist-level concoctions here (even if the pricey cocktails meant it wasn’t an everyday spot).

A coffee shop—designed by the MP Shift team—popular for neighborhood regulars and people hanging out in Fort Greene alike, this corner spot was idyllic for hanging out and striking up conversations with strangers (in other words, it felt like a community space).

Gotham Bar & Grill

For 36 years, Gotham Bar & Grill helped set the standard for fine dining in the city. It consistently garnered rave reviews, but it was perhaps a confluence of factors—the trend toward more casual dining, a shift in ownership and the current crisis—that lead to the restaurant’s demise.

Takashi hit its 10th anniversary mark this spring, but diners will no longer be able to feast on its yakiniku fare (Japanese-style tabletop grilling) serving nose-to-tail cuts of beef. When it first opened, the restaurant offered a glimpse of the handful of quality yakitori restaurants open today.

The East Village boasted a destination sushi restaurant long before expensive omakase tasting menus became the norm among the city’s top Japanese restaurants. Jewel Bako offered pristine seafood with a stellar sake selection.

Chef John Fraser’s 701West inside the glitzy Edition Times Square Hotel is no more after the Marriott corporation announced its closing after barely a year in operation. It was one of the few destination restaurants in a neighborhood with limited choices (at least non-chain businesses) and despite its fine-dining atmosphere, the menu was very gently priced.

Toro

This sprawling tapas restaurant garnered lots of attention when it first opened—from its respected Boston chefs to the hip downtown location on the border of the Meatpacking District serving a distinct, modern spin on Spanish cuisine.

This neighborhood bar is an anomaly in an area where businesses are often designed to be the latest hip downtown restaurant. Sure, Daddy-O offered a fine cocktail menu and some great whiskeys, but the overall vibe was casual and welcomed everyone.

This iconic nightclub was the it place to be during its heyday, but several incarnations later, the Times Square location was its latest spot—and perhaps last (it may reopen elsewhere in the future).

