The 7 alternative ways to celebrate the New Year

Witness the last sunset of the year
Characterised by a conglomerate of urban skyscrapers that are jam-packed against the sky and overlooking the Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong’s skyline is truly one of the most iconic and postcard-worthy sceneries in the world. To take truly memorable sunset pictures for the ‘gram, head to the best spots in the city to catch the sunset like The Peak, the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, or hike to High West (Sai Ko Shan). For the ultimate romantic experience, have a picnic under the stars with your partner at West Kowloon Art Park.