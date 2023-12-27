The 7 alternative ways to celebrate the New Year

It’s been a helluva year since Hong Kong fully opened back up early in March, with the city bouncing back with as much Lion Rock spirit as it can muster. New restaurants and dining offers cropped up everywhere, cultural experiences like art exhibitions and music acts and concerts picked back up, and there are now a tonne of great things to do out and about. If drunkenly stumbling around the bar districts or getting roped into rowdy house parties isn’t your ideal way to start the new year, here are some alternative ways to end 2023 with a bang.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more off-the-beaten path experiences? Check out some of Hong Kong’s secret islands, or add these unexpected activities to your Hong Kong bucket list.