Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 7 alternative ways to celebrate the New Year

For the introverts, socially anxious, or party-averse people among us

Catharina Cheung
Edited by
Catharina Cheung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

It’s been a helluva year since Hong Kong fully opened back up early in March, with the city bouncing back with as much Lion Rock spirit as it can muster. New restaurants and dining offers cropped up everywhere, cultural experiences like art exhibitions and music acts and concerts picked back up, and there are now a tonne of great things to do out and about. If drunkenly stumbling around the bar districts or getting roped into rowdy house parties isn’t your ideal way to start the new year, here are some alternative ways to end 2023 with a bang.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more off-the-beaten path experiences? Check out some of Hong Kong’s secret islands, or add these unexpected activities to your Hong Kong bucket list.

Witness the last sunset of the year
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Hangraffiti

Witness the last sunset of the year

Characterised by a conglomerate of urban skyscrapers that are jam-packed against the sky and overlooking the Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong’s skyline is truly one of the most iconic and postcard-worthy sceneries in the world. To take truly memorable sunset pictures for the ‘gram, head to the best spots in the city to catch the sunset like The Peak, the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, or hike to High West (Sai Ko Shan). For the ultimate romantic experience, have a picnic under the stars with your partner at West Kowloon Art Park.

Catch the first sunrise of 2024
Photograph: Courtesy cc/flickr/leo.wan

Catch the first sunrise of 2024

If the thought of getting in touch with nature (waterfalls, anyone?) while embracing the first rays of the new year sounds idyllic to you, look no further – we’ve got it all planned out for you. Whether you’re a morning person who prefers a good night’s sleep before waking up nice and early, or a night owl who likes to stay up partying until the wee hours, our round-up of night hikes, as well as sites for stargazing, camping, and glamping would give you plenty of ideas for your sunrise itinerary. For an active start to 2024, try these short hikes and walks on the first day of the new year. For those looking for even lesser-known routes in Hong Kong, check out these heritage trails and alternative hikes.

Advertising
Cruise along the Victoria Harbour
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua Luna

Cruise along the Victoria Harbour

While crowds inevitably throng both sides of Victoria Harbour for the New Year’s Eve fireworks, why not board a boat and wave goodbye to year from a different vantage point? NYE night cruise options include a buffet party cruise on the Harbour Cruise Bauhinia ($1,880), or the New Year fireworks cruise with Oriental Harbour Cruise ($1,499)The traditional Chinese junk boat Duk Ling also runs a holiday special cruise ($280) on December 31, but this coincides with the Symphony of Lights music and laser show, and not the NYE fireworks.

Advertising
Escape the hustle with a staycation
Photograph: TA

Escape the hustle with a staycation

If you’re tired of staring at the same four walls at home, then you’ll probably benefit from some peace and quiet at a relaxing staycation. Luckily for us, there are a variety of staycation packages around the city to cater to your every need. From coastal getaways to pet-friendly hotels, you’ll definitely be able to find the perfect refuge for yourself and your loved ones this New Year.

 

Advertising
Start fresh with new wellness habits
Photograph: Shutterstock

Start fresh with new wellness habits

This one’s for the ‘new year, new me’ gang. It’s never too late to hop on the hiking bandwagon but don’t fret even if you’re just starting out – we’ve got your back with our compilations of the most accessible hikes on Hong Kong island, and best local hikes for beginners. If you need extra motivation, have a go at these Nintendo Switch programmes to up your fitness game, head to these scenic spots for a jog, or get your friends to hype you up when you post about cycling on these Instagrammable routes. Health is a mindset that you can cultivate!

 

For your well-deserved R&R

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.