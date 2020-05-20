Vote now in the Time In Awards
Vote for your favourite lockdown legends and win a prize pack
Voting is now open in the Time In Awards – a reader-voted celebration of the best responses to the 2020 lockdown in Melbourne. We’re paying tribute to the people and things that have done so much to enhance our iso-life these past two months.
Time In’s editors have compiled a list of nominees and now we are throwing it open to the public to vote on the winners. We’re giving away 24 awards in five categories: Food; Drink; Arts and Museums; Entertainment; and Homebound Heroes.
Vote now, and not only could you win a Lockdown Prize Pack, the award winners will have the kudos of a Time In Award to help their business rebound. Can't see your choice in the nominee list? You can add in your own nominee – and they can still win the award if enough people vote for them.
The Prize Pack you stand to win is worth $400 and includes a $300 voucher to spend at Moon Dog World plus $100 of product from hip uniform makers Cargo Crew, including a denim tote, two tea towels, and two aprons with name personalisation.
Last day of voting is Sunday May 31. The awards will be given away during a virtual livestreamed ceremony on Instagram Live at 6pm on Tuesday June 2. Read our list of nominees below and head to the voting site to cast your vote.
Please note: write-in nominees should be relevant to the category in which they are submitted. Time Out reserves the right to discount inaccurate or inappropriate votes, and our decision is final.
These awards are made possible thanks to Impos, Australia’s leading point of sale system; Moon Dog refreshing craft beers; and makers of chic uniforms Cargo Crew.
And the nominees are....
FOOD
Favourite Restaurant Grocery Offering
- Denton Wine Bar
- The Farm Café
- Marion Wine Bar
- O My
- The San Telmo Group
- Sibling Café
- That's Amore
- Theodore’s
Favourite “At-home” Restaurant Experience – Fine Dining
- Amaru
- Attica
- Di Stasio Citta
- Greasy Zoe’s
- Grossi Florentino
- Ides
- Lee Ho Fook
- Matilda 159
- Minamishima
- Vue de Monde
Favourite “At Home” Restaurant Experience – Everyday Gems
A1 Bakery
Babajan
Capitano
Cibi
Dainty Sichuan
Daughter in Law
Din Tai Fung
Hakata Gensuke
Jinda Thai
Juanita Peaches
Miznon
Northern Git
Oasis Bakery
Saba’s Ethiopian
Stalactites
Super Ling
Favourite Food & Drink Reinvention
- Anchovy goes Laotian
- Burn City Smokers delivered to your door
- Clamms opens to the general public
- Denton Wine Bar bottle shop and grocer
- Earl Canteen support packs
- Falco offers Bar Liberty meals takeaway
- Isol-Asian Cookbook
- Marion becomes Baker Bleu’s northside outpost and grocer
- Pinotta grocer and takeaway
- Salt Kitchen delivered to your door
- St Ali grocery store and hand sanitiser
- Sunda’s best staff meals for takeaway
- That’s Amore direct to your door
- Theodore’s grocer and pop-up takeaway
Favourite Community Food & Drink Initiative
- Alex Makes Meals feeding healthcare workers
- Attica Soup Project
- Clamms offering free seafood to out-of-work hospo workers
- Covid19EAD feeding out-of work hospo workers
- Earl Canteen and Streetsmart feeding the homeless
- Fair Feed
- Frontline Meals
- Good Beer Co donating four-packs to essential services workers
- Jessi Singh cooking for the community
- La Tienda free meals
- Open Kitchen by Congress free meals for unemployed hospo workers
- Oster Soup Kitchen
- Rascal Support Local
- Sunda’s free meals for hospo workers
Favourite Lasagne
- 1800 Lasagne
- Attica
- Di Stasio
- Estelle
- Grossi
- King and Godfree
- Leonardo's Pizza Palace
- Lume
- Meatsmith
- Mister Bianco
- Neptune
- Piccolo Grand
- Rocco's Bologna Discoteca
- Smith and Deli
DRINK
Favourite Cocktail Delivery Service
Favourite Overall Booze Delivery
- Bar Liberty
- Campbell Burton Wines
- Carwyn Cellars
- Halles Aux Vins
- Moon Dog Brewery
- Movida/Alimentari
- Mr West
- Mrs Singh
- Sol Y Vino
- Stock on Hand
- The Collection Fine Wines
- The Elysian
- The Recreation Bistro
- Whisky and Alement
- Wine and Food Solutions
Favourite Boozy Hand Sanitiser
ARTS AND MUSEUMS
Favourite Digital Arts Platform
- ACCA
- Arts Centre Melbourne
- The Australian Ballet’s Ballet TV
- Melbourne Theatre Company
- National Gallery of Victoria
- Virtual Victorian Opera
Favourite Stream or Livestream
- ACMI Virtual Cinémathèque
- Arts Centre Melbourne’s Big Night In
- The Australian Ballet’s Ballet TV
- Check in with Chapel
- Geelong Arts Centre livestream performances
- NGV Art in Focus talks
Favourite Interactive Arts Class or Activity
- The Australian Ballet’s At Home with Studios online adult classes
- Heide at Home
- Isolation Film Festival
- MTC Celebration Cake baking tutorial
- NGV Channel’s Drop-by Drawing NGV
- State Library of Victoria Memory Bank: Collective Isolation Project
Favourite Music Livestream or Stream
Favourite Virtual Music Festival or Event
ENTERTAINMENT
Favourite Virtual Experience
- Cork and Chroma
- Funlab virtual parties
- Handpicked Wine’s virtual yoga and wine
- High Country at Home
- Hop It at Home virtual experiences
- Innocent Bystander virtual wine tasting
- Melbourne Queer Film Festival Virtual Film Night
- Old Melbourne Gaol virtual tours
- Pride of Our Footscray Self Bingolation
Movers and Shakers Award for Favourite Way to Get Moving from Home
- Free online ballet classes, Australian Ballet
- Fed Square’s free yoga and meditation classes
- Skateboard pilates, Kaya Health Clubs
- Free exercise classes for frontline workers, S3
Favourite Ooh-worthy Animal Livestreams
Iso-Overachiever Award for Favourite Way to Upskill
- Atlas Dining Masterclass and ingredient box
- BangPop virtual cooking classes
- Ceramiques Elsternwick pottery kit and tutorials
- Laneway Learning online courses
- Tipico cooking classes
- Vue De Monde cooking classes
Get Lit at Home Award for Favourite Online Party
Are We There Yet Award for Favourite Online Content for Kids
HOMEBOUND HERO AWARDS
Favourite Cheerer Upper
- Arnott’s biscuit recipes
- Dressing up for bin night
- People chalking rainbows on streets
- Teddy bears in windows
- Zoos Victoria dancing keeper Adam
Favourite Iso Trend
- Animal streams
- Boozy hand sanitiser
- Jigsaw puzzles
- Meteor watching
- Pottery kits
- Sourdough
- TikTok dance routines
Community Spirit Award
- Cream Town online art shop helping artists
- Lounge Room Sessions gigs providing income for musicians
- Nobody Denim making scrubs with Royal Melbourne Hospital
- Prahran Market setting aside a day of shopping for the elderly
- Pride of Our Footscray providing work for performers
- S3 studio offering free exercise classes to frontline workers