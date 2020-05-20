Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Vote now in the Time In Awards

Vote now in the Time In Awards

Vote for your favourite lockdown legends and win a prize pack

Voting is now open in the Time In Awards – a reader-voted celebration of the best responses to the 2020 lockdown in Melbourne. We’re paying tribute to the people and things that have done so much to enhance our iso-life these past two months. 

Time In’s editors have compiled a list of nominees and now we are throwing it open to the public to vote on the winnersWe’re giving away 24 awards in five categories: Food; Drink; Arts and Museums; Entertainment; and Homebound Heroes.

Vote now, and not only could you win a Lockdown Prize Pack, the award winners will have the kudos of a Time In Award to help their business rebound. Can't see your choice in the nominee list? You can add in your own nominee – and they can still win the award if enough people vote for them.

The Prize Pack you stand to win is worth $400 and includes a $300 voucher to spend at Moon Dog World plus $100 of product from hip uniform makers Cargo Crew, including a denim tote, two tea towels, and two aprons with name personalisation.

Last day of voting is Sunday May 31. The awards will be given away during a virtual livestreamed ceremony on Instagram Live at 6pm on Tuesday June 2. Read our list of nominees below and head to the voting site to cast your vote. 

Please note: write-in nominees should be relevant to the category in which they are submitted. Time Out reserves the right to discount inaccurate or inappropriate votes, and our decision is final. 

These awards are made possible thanks to Impos, Australia’s leading point of sale system; Moon Dog refreshing craft beers; and makers of chic uniforms Cargo Crew.

 

And the nominees are....

FOOD

Favourite Restaurant Grocery Offering

 

Favourite “At-home” Restaurant Experience – Fine Dining

 

Favourite “At Home” Restaurant Experience – Everyday Gems

A1 Bakery
Babajan
Capitano
Cibi
Dainty Sichuan
Daughter in Law
Din Tai Fung
Hakata Gensuke
Jinda Thai
Juanita Peaches
Miznon
Northern Git
Oasis Bakery
Saba’s Ethiopian
Stalactites
Super Ling

 

Favourite Food & Drink Reinvention

 

Favourite Community Food & Drink Initiative

 

Favourite Lasagne

 

DRINK

Favourite Cocktail Delivery Service

 

Favourite Overall Booze Delivery

 

Favourite Boozy Hand Sanitiser

 

ARTS AND MUSEUMS

Favourite Digital Arts Platform 

 

Favourite Stream or Livestream

 

Favourite Interactive Arts Class or Activity

 

Favourite Music Livestream or Stream

 

Favourite Virtual Music Festival or Event

 

ENTERTAINMENT

Favourite Virtual Experience

 

Movers and Shakers Award for Favourite Way to Get Moving from Home

 

Favourite Ooh-worthy Animal Livestreams

 

Iso-Overachiever Award for Favourite Way to Upskill 

 

Get Lit at Home Award for Favourite Online Party 

 

Are We There Yet Award for Favourite Online Content for Kids

 

HOMEBOUND HERO AWARDS 

Favourite Cheerer Upper

 

Favourite Iso Trend

  • Animal streams
  • Boozy hand sanitiser
  • Jigsaw puzzles
  • Meteor watching
  • Pottery kits
  • Sourdough
  • TikTok dance routines

 

Community Spirit Award

 

 

