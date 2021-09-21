Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 13
One of Merivale's most handsome dining rooms, with a Euro-influenced menu heroing seafood in its most gourmet form, makes for a sublime long lunch with ocean views to match.
Your first seated dining reservation in more than three months is just a few clicks away
State authorities are yet to announce the date that lockdown restrictions can begin lifting, but we do know that it’ll happen on the first Monday after 70 per cent of adults over the age of 16 in NSW have received both doses of a vaccine. Barring any major supply issues or other unforeseen delays, there’s a good chance this will be by October 18, or if you’re feeling really optimistic, as early as October 11.
But why wait for the official nod when you can chance a hail Mary and just guess, right? With so much data about vaccination rates now floating around in the public domain, many businesses, including theatres, hotels and visitor attractions, are hedging their bets by announcing reopening dates, and the hospitality sector wants in on this roll of the dice too, it seems.
Eateries and drinking dens across the city, from mom and pop outfits to Sydney’s starriest fine diners, are once again taking IRL, sat-at-a-table, ‘may I take your order please?’ bookings, and you best believe that after three long months contenting ourselves with takeaways, Sydneysiders are chomping at the bit to get chomping through these menus.
We've compiled a rolling lineup of the restaurants where you can make a reservation right now, provided you’re fully vaccinated. Please note that some of these opening dates may be subject to change once the official announcement has been made by the NSW government, and we'll update them as soon as we hear.
Taking reservations from: Friday, October 22.
This top-flight Italian seafood restaurant is inspired by the cuisine unique to the southern Italian region of Puglia (the heel of the boot). Expect traditional Italian recipes and techniques with local produce, such as the undisputed star of the menu – a yellowfin tuna cottoletto.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18
Lunch at Pilu is like stepping through the looking glass into a Mediterranean island holiday – one that's conveniently accessible in under two hours from the Sydney CBD. This renowned fine diner in a weatherboard house overlooking Freshwater Beach has one of the most stunning views of any dining room in town.
Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 13.
If luxe Cantonese dining in opulent yet whimsical surrounds is your idea of a dream dinner, this Manly outpost of the Marivale mini-chain sweetens the deal with stunning, uninterrupted views of the Big Blue.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 11.
This easy, breezy, beachy dining room is just far away enough from the city that it feels like a getaway. The air is salty, the sand is orange, you may spot a migrating whale if you're lucky and the endless blue ocean vista makes it feel like a little slice of an endless summer. Add to that a creative menu, where seafood takes pride of place, and you know you're onto a winner.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 11.
Tucked away on the innermost edge of the Northern Beaches peninsula is arguable one of Sydney's most striking pubs. This is a place to sip a crisp, dry, perfectly chilled rosé as you gaze out over Pittwater and knock back some freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters. It's bougie as hell, and we're perfectly fine with that.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18
If you're feeling a little bruised by lockdown, dining at Aria will make you fall back in love with Sydney. Sure, she may have wronged you in the past (house prices, transport woes, and oh, that massive second wave outbreak) but in the warm light of this famous dining room you take back every bad word you’ve ever said about her as you are transported by six sublime courses.
Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 20.
Like us, you've probably loved with Potts Point bar for years, but in its latest incarnation – a streamlined, upgraded edition of its former self that is very clear about what lane it occupies in Sydney’s city scene – we're falling for the place all over again. The wine menu is focused on Australian and French wines with many excellent options under $100 a bottle. But don't worry, there are still plenty of showy labels if you’re setting your credit limits to ‘schmooze’.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18.
This Surry Hills establishment is a FOMO-free zone. The table next to you will never receive an amazing-looking dish that immediately makes you question your choices and fills your heart with regret and envy. Everyone at Arthur is eating the exact same thing, because the premise here is that you lay down your dollars and let chef Tristan Rosier take the wheel.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 11.
This two-level Canto-extravaganza in the heart of the CBD offers everything from fancy dim sum to green beans stir-fried with pork mince and house-made XO sauce. Upstairs, you'll get an intimate experience in view of the kitchen; downstairs you'll industrial chic that has rarely ever been bettered in Sydney. What we're trying to say is, there isn't a bad seat in the house.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 11.
Jimmy’s Falafel is ready for Sydney to become a 24-hour city again – which we're hoping isn't too long after we emerge from lockdown. Whether it's catering to hungry white-collar workers at lunch or late-night revellers pouring out of the Ivy next door, everyone walks away satisfied. The key to the falafel here is contrast – a soft interior lightened with fresh coriander, parsley and mint, with a properly crunchy shell.
Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 13.
Don’t think of Una Más as a restaurant. Think of it more like you're sitting in the beachside dining room of a rich friend while the help pour drinks and prep dinner. A sea breeze drifts through the arched windows, ceramics fill the shelves, 20th-century portraits and still lifes hang carelessly on the wall. It's intimate yet opulent, chic yet showy. And the menu more than lives up to the decore's high bar.
Taking reservations from: Tuesday, October 19.
The 400-strong label wine list navigates much of Europe and Australia, and the seaside location just up from the beach on Coogee Bay Road means you can drop in for a bone-dry rosé or an elegant nebbiolo with sand between your toes before the sun goes down. But don't leave without a bite or two. You can keep it classic with cheese and charcuterie if you're down for simple snacking, or go hard and follow some freshly shucked rock oysters with pork cheek and cavolo nero sliders.
Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 13.
Mimi’s is a thing of beauty. It takes up the majority of the second floor in the new era Coogee Pavilion and you will not look out of place if you get your hair done just to eat dinner here. Repurpose a wad of cash from your future travel funds and use it to treat yourself here instead. You won’t be the only one ordering from the live seafood menu that includes market price mud crab and sea urchin.
Taking reservations from: Tuesday, October 19.
There are two parts to the Chiswick. There’s the bar, which doesn’t take reservations (you can still order the whole menu from here, though) and the long, white dining room where tables crowd around open windows soaking up the last of the warm spring breeze. It's not so much that this venue was made for long lunches. It's more like long lunches were made for the Chiswick.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18.
Crown Street is now home to a Lebanese charcoal chicken shop but they've made it a little bit fancy. Henrietta is a casual offering from the team behind schmick Middle Eastern diner Nour, serving up Middle Eastern-style birds with the bronzed, blistered skin known to bring siblings to blows, plus bread, dips, pickles and salads.
Taking reservations from: Tuesday, October 19.
There’s a fantastical, cinematic element to Nour which starts charming you the moment you step off Crown Street and into the ballroom of pastel pink, soft-toned wood, splashes of light and a grand mirror that plays out a dramatic scene of open flames and acrobatic frypans from the kitchen opposite. Middle Eastern fare gets a gourmet reinvention that makes it at once the most essential expression of its culture and yet bold, reinvented, and completely revelatory.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18.
There are very few venues in Sydney that are truly beachfront – sure you’ve got ones that teeter on the edge of our coastline overlooking the beach, others a couple of streets back with levelled-up sandy views, and the harbour is lined with bars and snack stops which make the most of watery vistas, but true beachfront is rare. North Bondi Fish is so damn close to the beach, there's a perpetual dusting of sand on its doorstep. Move 12 metres from your table, and you're up to your ankles in the Pacific.
Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 20.
It takes a kind of vision bordering on the mad to see a burnt onion as a dessert, but that is the creative genius we’re dealing with from the team at Yellow. This is so much more than meat-free cooking: it’s abstract expressionism with fruit and veg.
Taking reservations from: Tuesday, October 12.
With the four-square meter rule in play, there aren't going to be too many seats up for grabs at this famously petit cocktail lounge. But this table-service-only venue knows how to do a lot of with a little.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 11.
If you're a bit of a restaurant nerd, you might already know that Felix takes some of its cues from New York brasserie to the stars, Balthazar, itself an homage to the classic Parisian bistro. And if you're not, who cares? It's all about the atmosphere and Felix has captured it perfectly, from the floor-to-ceiling tile work (including some saucy frescoes, if you look up) to the bentwood chairs and polished brass.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 11.
This Italian restaurant is tucked inside an old pub like some sort of dining hermit crab, with a sunny, white courtyard, beneath the skinny branches of two olive trees. It's also where Bondi’s most stylish gather for long lunches. And if you're still not sold, just wait until you taste its famously puffy flatbread.
Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 13.
You might not be able to go back in time (although given the last 20 months, who would want to), but you can spend your nights drinking cocktails, listening to jazz and eating things with varying levels of melted cheese on them, which isn’t a bad consolation prize for the 21st century. At Palmer and Co the staff are dressed as flappers, there’s a live band and everything smells amazing because they’re cooking mac’n’cheese and pretzels with a cheese fondue dipping sauce in the open kitchen. Need we say more?
Taking reservations from: Tuesday, October 12.
Pan-Asian fusion eateries are a dime a dozen in this town, but with 11 years under its belt, the OG creators of the infamous cheeseburger spring rolls still puts all others to shame. The once groundbreaking boozy slushies, unnecessarily packaged in plastic like a mall-bought bubble tea, are like artefacts from an era when Greta Thunberg’s voice wasn’t ringing in our ears, but after the three months we've had, we're sure the planet won't mind if we have one or two.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18.
Finnish chef Pasi Petänen brings a level of culinary innovation and dining finesse to King Street in Newtown. Expect plenty of imagination and technique, along with stellar booze and an unstoppable team when you take your seat in Paci's clean-lined, understated dining room.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18.
Hartsyard, now in its third incarnation, plays a strong snack game. Fried cheese is essentially a mini toast under a flurry of shaved Gruyère and Gouda, shot through with a punchy horseradish sour cream. A baby cuttlefish skewer lays it bare, drenched in inky chermoula, a heady North African spice blend that works beautifully with the mollusc’s fresh mineral quality. Give the gleaming peppers a go, too. Slick with oil, edges pleasingly charred, they’re packed with yoghurt and tangy yuzu kosho, a salty and sour hit in one bite. In other words, trust that every bite in this joint is an adventure through flavour.
Taking reservations from: Wednesday, October 13.
After moving to Australia in 2016, Adetokunboh Adeniyi couldn’t find the Nigerian food he was craving, so he joined forces with two West African chefs and they began selling jollof rice and stews at markets in 2018. The result is a restaurant that offers a journey into this rich, spice-laden, complex cuisine that will transport you to Nigeria in a matter of mouthfuls.
Taking reservations from: Monday, October 18.
The restaurant and bar is built inside an old heritage-listed post office and split across two levels. Downstairs, you’ll find high ceilings and a long brushed metal bar that doubles as a dining area. It’s also the best place to sit if you’re going to put a dent in the impressive wine list. Upstairs in the bar you can tear into RJ’s cheeseburger: a nice soft patty (though still with a little chew) on a soft bun, melted cheese, tomato sauce and a side of thick-cut cheddar-flavoured crisps. Think of it as a choose your own adventure venue, depending on if you want a casual or classy evening.
Taking reservations from: Tuesday, October 19.
LilyMu is one of the few venues in Parramatta's shiny new dining precinct which isn't an already-established direct import – but like those other more familiar restaurants, it’s got the benefit of some big names at the helm. The newest brainchild of Ibby Moubadder, the restauranteur behind a hat trick of Surry Hills’ establishments – beloved brunch spot Cuckoo Callay, Middle Eastern fine diner Nour and charcoal chook joint Henrietta – the modern pan-Asian diner represents an inventive departure from the Middle Eastern and Lebanese leaning cuisine of his portfolio of venues.