Your first seated dining reservation in more than three months is just a few clicks away

State authorities are yet to announce the date that lockdown restrictions can begin lifting, but we do know that it’ll happen on the first Monday after 70 per cent of adults over the age of 16 in NSW have received both doses of a vaccine. Barring any major supply issues or other unforeseen delays, there’s a good chance this will be by October 18, or if you’re feeling really optimistic, as early as October 11.

But why wait for the official nod when you can chance a hail Mary and just guess, right? With so much data about vaccination rates now floating around in the public domain, many businesses, including theatres, hotels and visitor attractions, are hedging their bets by announcing reopening dates, and the hospitality sector wants in on this roll of the dice too, it seems.

Eateries and drinking dens across the city, from mom and pop outfits to Sydney’s starriest fine diners, are once again taking IRL, sat-at-a-table, ‘may I take your order please?’ bookings, and you best believe that after three long months contenting ourselves with takeaways, Sydneysiders are chomping at the bit to get chomping through these menus.

We've compiled a rolling lineup of the restaurants where you can make a reservation right now, provided you’re fully vaccinated. Please note that some of these opening dates may be subject to change once the official announcement has been made by the NSW government, and we'll update them as soon as we hear.

If you own a venue and you’re taking bookings now, let us know! Email details to Time Out Sydney’s food and drink editor Elizabeth McDonald: elizabeth.mcdonald@timeout.com

