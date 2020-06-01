Time In Awards – the winners

By Time Out editors

The city has voted for its favourite lockdown legends, and here's who won

The Time In Awards are a reader-voted celebration of the best responses to the 2020 lockdown in Sydney, paying tribute to the people and things that have done so much to enhance our iso-life these past three months.

Time In’s editors compiled a list of nominees, then we threw it open to the public to vote on the winners, and 6,254 of you did. There are 24 awards in five categories: Food; Drink; Arts and Museums; Entertainment; and Homebound Heroes.

The nominees and winners are....

FOOD

Favourite Instagram Cooking Star

Voters also loved: Nat's What I Reckon; Adam Liaw; Josh Niland



Favourite Restaurant Produce Box

Voters also loved: Firedoor; Kitchen by Mike; Sixpenny



Favourite "At-Home" Restaurant Experience

Voters also loved: Chin Chin; Indu; Mr Niland at Home



Favourite Feel-Good Food Initiative

Voters also loved: Soup of Human Kindness by Parliament on King; Free dinners by Sagra; Hospo4Hospo by Bloodwood



Favourite Restaurant Reinvention

Voters also loved: Marta's weekend bakery; Bar M's grocery store; Brooklyn Boy Bagels' drive-through





Favourite Iso Eating Indulgence

Voters also loved: Gelato Messina's cookie pie; Bennett St Dairy's choc chip cookie dough; Cheese Therapy's cheese boxes

DRINK

Favourite Cocktail Delivery Service

Voters also loved: Dulcie's; Tequila Mockingbird; Jacoby's





Favourite "At-Home" Bar Experience

Voters also loved: House of Pocket; Jacoby's; the Rio



Favourite ‘Bootleg’ Bottle Shop

Voters also loved: Bart Mart by Bart Jr; the Roosevelt; Wine Library



Favourite Boozy Hand Sanitiser

Voters also loved: Yulli's Brews; Young Henrys; Four Pillars

ARTS AND MUSEUMS

Favourite Arts Livestream

Voters also loved: ACO HomeCasts; Twisted Element: The Appointment; STC Virtual



Favourite Digital Arts Platform

Aboriginal Contemporary and Ernabella Arts

Art Gallery of NSW Together in Art

The Australian Ballet, Ballet TV

Bangarra Nandhu

Casula Powerhouse digital program

Sydney Chamber Opera and Carriageworks, Breaking Glass

Head On(line) Photo Festival

Museum of Contemporary Art, Your MCA

Sydney Writers Festival podcast series

Sydney Opera House, From Our House to Yours WINNER!

Voters also loved: 22nd Biennale of Sydney: Nirin; Campbelltown Arts Centre Online Program; 4A Digital





Favourite Kids’ Arts Content

Voters also loved: Art Gallery of NSW: Together In Art Kids; Australian Museum Homeschool Resources; ATYP On Demand



Favourite Music Livestream or Stream

Voters also loved: Kate Ceberano Live; Powderfinger: One Night Lonely; Create or Die Live



Favourite Music Festival or Event

Voters also loved: Delivered Live; Triple J Requestival; Glitterbox Virtual Festival

ENTERTAINMENT

Get Lit at Home Award for Favourite Online Party

Voters also loved: Room 2 Radio; the Dollar Bin Darlings’ Doomsday Disco; Surry Hills Live



Iso-Overachiever Award for Favourite Way to Upskill

Voters also loved: The Deaf Society's Sign Online; the Australian Ballet's At Home with Studios; Fender Online Guitar Lessons



Favourite DIY Kit

Voters also loved: Cork and Canvas Creativity Kit; Crockd DIY Clay Kit; Bondi Clay ClayKit





Favourite Ooh-worthy Animal Livestreams

Voters also loved: Symbio Wildlife Park; Melbourne Zoo; Australian Reptile Park



Movers and Shakers Awards for Favourite Way to Get Moving from Home

Voters also loved: Sydney Vintage Dance Studio; Flow Athletic; Alex Dyson’s Zoomba



Favourite Virtual Experience

Voters also loved: From Covid to Canvas virtual tour of AGNSW with Verushka Darling; Cork and Canvas online painting classes; Escape Hunt original games



HOMEBOUND HERO AWARDS

Favourite Cheerer Upper

Voters also loved: Nat’s What I Reckon; friendly neighbours; Potts Point rooftop opera singers



Favourite Iso Trend

Animal livestreams

Distilleries making hand sanitiser WINNER!

Jigsaw puzzles

Meteor watching

Pottery kits

Sourdough

TikTok dance routines

Voters also loved: Banana bread; painting; cocktail deliveries



Community Spirit Award

Voters also loved: Adopt a Healthcare Worker; the Darlo Pantry; Aus Clap for Our Carers

