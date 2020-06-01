Time In Awards – the winners
The city has voted for its favourite lockdown legends, and here's who won
The Time In Awards are a reader-voted celebration of the best responses to the 2020 lockdown in Sydney, paying tribute to the people and things that have done so much to enhance our iso-life these past three months.
Time In’s editors compiled a list of nominees, then we threw it open to the public to vote on the winners, and 6,254 of you did. There are 24 awards in five categories: Food; Drink; Arts and Museums; Entertainment; and Homebound Heroes.
The nominees and winners are....
FOOD
Favourite Instagram Cooking Star
- Dan Hong WINNER!
- Danielle Alvarez
- Mitch Orr
- Neil Perry
Voters also loved: Nat's What I Reckon; Adam Liaw; Josh Niland
Favourite Restaurant Produce Box
Voters also loved: Firedoor; Kitchen by Mike; Sixpenny
Favourite "At-Home" Restaurant Experience
- Arthur
- Bathers' Pavilion
- Bentley Group at Home
- Chiswick
- Ester
- Hartsyard
- Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
- LeO Home Dining (LuMi + Oscillate Wildly)
- Merivale at Home WINNER!
- Ragazzi
- Sáng by Mabasa
Voters also loved: Chin Chin; Indu; Mr Niland at Home
Favourite Feel-Good Food Initiative
- Bella Brutta's Slice of Life
- Chargrill Charlie's Local Flavours WINNER!
- Colombo Social's Plate It Forward
- Rockpool Dining Group's Hope Delivery
- Sydney Cebu Lechon's FoodIt Forward
- Wine Aid
- Yum Tum
Voters also loved: Soup of Human Kindness by Parliament on King; Free dinners by Sagra; Hospo4Hospo by Bloodwood
Favourite Restaurant Reinvention
- Bart Jr – Bart Mart
- Café Paci – Bakery
- Lankan Filling Station – The Shop
- Monopole – Monopole Market
- Saint Peter – Mr Niland at Home
- Sample Coffee – Sample Staples
- Sixpenny – General Store WINNER!
Voters also loved: Marta's weekend bakery; Bar M's grocery store; Brooklyn Boy Bagels' drive-through
Favourite Iso Eating Indulgence
- Buffalo Dining Club's 1.5kg cheese wheel
- East 33 Oysters
- Firewood from Firedoor
- LP's Quality Meats sausages
- Rockpool Bar and Grill steaks via Fine Food Vault
- Saga's salty chocolate cookie dough WINNER!
Voters also loved: Gelato Messina's cookie pie; Bennett St Dairy's choc chip cookie dough; Cheese Therapy's cheese boxes
DRINK
Favourite Cocktail Delivery Service
Voters also loved: Dulcie's; Tequila Mockingbird; Jacoby's
Favourite "At-Home" Bar Experience
- Big Poppa's
- Continental Deli WINNER!
- Dulcie's
- Golden Gully
- Isabel
- Ode
- Prince of York
- The Roosevelt
- Tequila Mockingbird
Voters also loved: House of Pocket; Jacoby's; the Rio
Favourite ‘Bootleg’ Bottle Shop
- 10 William Street WINNER!
- Arcadia Liquors
- Frankie's Pizza by the Slice
- Love, Tilly Devine
- Oxford Tavern
- Where's Nick
Voters also loved: Bart Mart by Bart Jr; the Roosevelt; Wine Library
Favourite Boozy Hand Sanitiser
Voters also loved: Yulli's Brews; Young Henrys; Four Pillars
ARTS AND MUSEUMS
Favourite Arts Livestream
- Emma Pask, Sydney Opera House’s From Our House to Yours WINNER!
- Griffin Lock-in
- Red Rattler Theatre
- Surry Hills Live
Voters also loved: ACO HomeCasts; Twisted Element: The Appointment; STC Virtual
Favourite Digital Arts Platform
Aboriginal Contemporary and Ernabella Arts
Art Gallery of NSW Together in Art
The Australian Ballet, Ballet TV
Bangarra Nandhu
Casula Powerhouse digital program
Sydney Chamber Opera and Carriageworks, Breaking Glass
Head On(line) Photo Festival
Museum of Contemporary Art, Your MCA
Sydney Writers Festival podcast series
Sydney Opera House, From Our House to Yours WINNER!
Voters also loved: 22nd Biennale of Sydney: Nirin; Campbelltown Arts Centre Online Program; 4A Digital
Favourite Kids’ Arts Content
- Casula Powerhouse
- MCA, Better Together with Pip and Merindah! and YA GenNext program
- Shaun Parker and Company, In the Zone online workshops
- Sydney Opera House, From Our House to Yours WINNER!
Voters also loved: Art Gallery of NSW: Together In Art Kids; Australian Museum Homeschool Resources; ATYP On Demand
Favourite Music Livestream or Stream
- Memo Music Hall
- Australian Chamber Orchestra HomeCasts
- Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Online Concerts
- Riverboats Music Festival's Lounge Room Sessions WINNER!
Voters also loved: Kate Ceberano Live; Powderfinger: One Night Lonely; Create or Die Live
Favourite Music Festival or Event
- Isol-Aid WINNER!
- Music From the Home Front
- Recharge Festival
- Virtual Day Party
Voters also loved: Delivered Live; Triple J Requestival; Glitterbox Virtual Festival
ENTERTAINMENT
Get Lit at Home Award for Favourite Online Party
- Hot Dub at Home WINNER!
- Live at Club Dunni
- Live from Stonewall
- Loud ‘n’ Queer TV
- Mildly Wet
- Poof Doof Direct
Voters also loved: Room 2 Radio; the Dollar Bin Darlings’ Doomsday Disco; Surry Hills Live
Iso-Overachiever Award for Favourite Way to Upskill
- Online French classes, Alliance Française
- Online photography classes, Australian Centre for Photography
- Free courses, General Assembly
- Online German classes, Goethe-Institut
- Free courses, TAFE NSW WINNER!
Voters also loved: The Deaf Society's Sign Online; the Australian Ballet's At Home with Studios; Fender Online Guitar Lessons
Favourite DIY Kit
- Art boxes, Pinot & Picasso
- Craft boxes, Class Bento
- Craft beer and craft box, Art Somewhere
- Jigsaw puzzles of Sydney beaches, Salty Sea Dog
- Pottery kits, Clay Sydney
- Sip and paint online, Bondi Paint Club
- Sushi-making kit, Zushi WINNER!
Voters also loved: Cork and Canvas Creativity Kit; Crockd DIY Clay Kit; Bondi Clay ClayKit
Favourite Ooh-worthy Animal Livestreams
Voters also loved: Symbio Wildlife Park; Melbourne Zoo; Australian Reptile Park
Movers and Shakers Awards for Favourite Way to Get Moving from Home
- Barry’s Bootcamp high-intensity workouts
- Betty Grumble Grumble Boogie aerobics
- Fitness Playground online workouts
- Lean Bean Fitness online workouts
- Retrosweat ’80s aerobics classes
- Sky Sirens burlesque and movement classes
- Sydney Dance Company Virtual Studio classes WINNER!
Voters also loved: Sydney Vintage Dance Studio; Flow Athletic; Alex Dyson’s Zoomba
Favourite Virtual Experience
- Virtual tour of the Great Barrier Reef, David Attenborough WINNER!
- Virtual movie screenings, FanForceTV
- Virtual hiking, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service
- Virtual Murder Mystery Parties, Red Herring Games
- Virtual blind dating, Soirée at Home
- Virtual Scavenger Hunts, Urban Hunt
Voters also loved: From Covid to Canvas virtual tour of AGNSW with Verushka Darling; Cork and Canvas online painting classes; Escape Hunt original games
HOMEBOUND HERO AWARDS
Favourite Cheerer Upper
- Arnott’s biscuit recipes
- ANZAC Day trumpeter on the Sydney Harbour Bridge
- Dogs at Sydney Aquarium
- Dressing up for bin night
- Muriel Halsted’s scone recipe
- Rainbows chalked on the streets
- Teddy bears in people’s windows WINNER!
Voters also loved: Nat’s What I Reckon; friendly neighbours; Potts Point rooftop opera singers
Favourite Iso Trend
- Animal livestreams
- Distilleries making hand sanitiser WINNER!
- Jigsaw puzzles
- Meteor watching
- Pottery kits
- Sourdough
- TikTok dance routines
Voters also loved: Banana bread; painting; cocktail deliveries
Community Spirit Award
- Example PR offering free PR to affected businesses
- Newtown Blessings Box
- NSW TAFE offering free courses
- RSPCA NSW encouraging people to foster animals WINNER!
- Shop With You
- StageKings making WFH desks and donating to Support Act
- Surry Hills Live Streaming gigs supporting musicians
Voters also loved: Adopt a Healthcare Worker; the Darlo Pantry; Aus Clap for Our Carers