Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Vote now in the Time In Awards

Vote now in the Time In Awards

Vote for your favourite lockdown legends and win a prize pack

Time In Awards Sydney Logo
Time Out
By Time Out editors |
Advertising

Voting is now open in the Time In Awards – a reader-voted celebration of the best responses to the 2020 lockdown in Sydney. We’re paying tribute to the people and things that have done so much to enhance our iso-life these past two months. 

Time In’s editors have compiled a list of nominees and now we are throwing it open to the public to vote on the winnersWe’re giving away 24 awards in five categories: Food; Drink; Arts and Museums; Entertainment; and Homebound Heroes.

Vote now, and not only could you win a Lockdown Prize Pack, the award winners will have the kudos of a Time In Award to help their business rebound. Can't see your choice in the nominee list? You can add in your own nominee – and they can still win the award if enough people vote for them.

The Prize Pack you stand to win is worth $400 and includes $300 in beer and merch from Moon Dog plus $100 of product from hip uniform makers Cargo Crew, including a denim tote, two tea towels, and two aprons with name personalisation.

Last day of voting is Sunday May 31. The awards will be given away during a virtual livestreamed ceremony on Instagram Live at 7pm on Tuesday June 2. Read our list of nominees below and head to the voting site to cast your vote. 

Please note: write-in nominees should be relevant to the category in which they are submitted. Time Out reserves the right to discount inaccurate or inappropriate votes, and our decision is final. 

These awards are made possible thanks to Impos, Australia’s leading point of sale system; Moon Dog refreshing craft beers; and makers of chic uniforms Cargo Crew.

 

And the nominees are....

FOOD

Favourite Instagram Cooking Star


Favourite Restaurant Produce Box


Favourite "At-Home" Restaurant Experience


Favourite Feel-Good Food Initiative


Favourite Restaurant Reinvention


Favourite Iso Eating Indulgence

 

DRINK

Favourite Cocktail Delivery Service


Favourite "At-Home" Bar Experience


Favourite ‘Bootleg’ Bottle Shop


Favourite Boozy Hand Sanitiser

 

ARTS AND MUSEUMS

Favourite Arts Livestream


Favourite Digital Arts Platform

Aboriginal Contemporary and Ernabella Arts
Art Gallery of NSW Together in Art
The Australian Ballet, Ballet TV
Bangarra Nandhu
Casula Powerhouse digital program 
Sydney Chamber Opera and Carriageworks, Breaking Glass
Head On(line) Photo Festival
Museum of Contemporary Art, Your MCA
Sydney Writers Festival podcast series
Sydney Opera House, From Our House to Yours


Favourite Kids’ Arts Content


Favourite Music Livestream or Stream


Favourite Music Festival or Event

 

ENTERTAINMENT

Get Lit at Home Award for Favourite Online Party 


Iso-Overachiever Award for Favourite Way to Upskill


Favourite DIY Kit


Favourite Ooh-worthy Animal Livestreams


Movers and Shakers Awards for Favourite Way to Get Moving from Home


Favourite Virtual Experience

 

HOMEBOUND HERO AWARDS

Favourite Cheerer Upper


Favourite Iso Trend


Community Spirit Award

 

In association with
 

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising