Vote now in the Time In Awards

Voting is now open in the Time In Awards – a reader-voted celebration of the best responses to the 2020 lockdown in Sydney. We’re paying tribute to the people and things that have done so much to enhance our iso-life these past two months.

Time In’s editors have compiled a list of nominees and now we are throwing it open to the public to vote on the winners. We’re giving away 24 awards in five categories: Food; Drink; Arts and Museums; Entertainment; and Homebound Heroes.

Vote now, and not only could you win a Lockdown Prize Pack, the award winners will have the kudos of a Time In Award to help their business rebound. Can't see your choice in the nominee list? You can add in your own nominee – and they can still win the award if enough people vote for them.

The Prize Pack you stand to win is worth $400 and includes $300 in beer and merch from Moon Dog plus $100 of product from hip uniform makers Cargo Crew, including a denim tote, two tea towels, and two aprons with name personalisation.

Last day of voting is Sunday May 31. The awards will be given away during a virtual livestreamed ceremony on Instagram Live at 7pm on Tuesday June 2. Read our list of nominees below and head to the voting site to cast your vote.

Please note: write-in nominees should be relevant to the category in which they are submitted. Time Out reserves the right to discount inaccurate or inappropriate votes, and our decision is final.

These awards are made possible thanks to Impos, Australia’s leading point of sale system; Moon Dog refreshing craft beers; and makers of chic uniforms Cargo Crew.

And the nominees are....

FOOD

Favourite Instagram Cooking Star



Favourite Restaurant Produce Box



Favourite "At-Home" Restaurant Experience



Favourite Feel-Good Food Initiative



Favourite Restaurant Reinvention



Favourite Iso Eating Indulgence

DRINK

Favourite Cocktail Delivery Service



Favourite "At-Home" Bar Experience



Favourite ‘Bootleg’ Bottle Shop



Favourite Boozy Hand Sanitiser

ARTS AND MUSEUMS

Favourite Arts Livestream



Favourite Digital Arts Platform

Aboriginal Contemporary and Ernabella Arts

Art Gallery of NSW Together in Art

The Australian Ballet, Ballet TV

Bangarra Nandhu

Casula Powerhouse digital program

Sydney Chamber Opera and Carriageworks, Breaking Glass

Head On(line) Photo Festival

Museum of Contemporary Art, Your MCA

Sydney Writers Festival podcast series

Sydney Opera House, From Our House to Yours



Favourite Kids’ Arts Content



Favourite Music Livestream or Stream



Favourite Music Festival or Event

ENTERTAINMENT

Get Lit at Home Award for Favourite Online Party



Iso-Overachiever Award for Favourite Way to Upskill



Favourite DIY Kit



Favourite Ooh-worthy Animal Livestreams



Movers and Shakers Awards for Favourite Way to Get Moving from Home



Favourite Virtual Experience

HOMEBOUND HERO AWARDS

Favourite Cheerer Upper



Favourite Iso Trend

Animal livestreams

Distilleries making hand sanitiser

Jigsaw puzzles

Meteor watching

Pottery kits

Sourdough

TikTok dance routines



Community Spirit Award

