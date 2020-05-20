Vote now in the Time In Awards
Vote for your favourite lockdown legends and win a prize pack
Voting is now open in the Time In Awards – a reader-voted celebration of the best responses to the 2020 lockdown in Sydney. We’re paying tribute to the people and things that have done so much to enhance our iso-life these past two months.
Time In’s editors have compiled a list of nominees and now we are throwing it open to the public to vote on the winners. We’re giving away 24 awards in five categories: Food; Drink; Arts and Museums; Entertainment; and Homebound Heroes.
Vote now, and not only could you win a Lockdown Prize Pack, the award winners will have the kudos of a Time In Award to help their business rebound. Can't see your choice in the nominee list? You can add in your own nominee – and they can still win the award if enough people vote for them.
The Prize Pack you stand to win is worth $400 and includes $300 in beer and merch from Moon Dog plus $100 of product from hip uniform makers Cargo Crew, including a denim tote, two tea towels, and two aprons with name personalisation.
Last day of voting is Sunday May 31. The awards will be given away during a virtual livestreamed ceremony on Instagram Live at 7pm on Tuesday June 2. Read our list of nominees below and head to the voting site to cast your vote.
Please note: write-in nominees should be relevant to the category in which they are submitted. Time Out reserves the right to discount inaccurate or inappropriate votes, and our decision is final.
These awards are made possible thanks to Impos, Australia’s leading point of sale system; Moon Dog refreshing craft beers; and makers of chic uniforms Cargo Crew.
And the nominees are....
FOOD
Favourite Instagram Cooking Star
Favourite Restaurant Produce Box
Favourite "At-Home" Restaurant Experience
- Arthur
- Bathers' Pavilion
- Bentley Group at Home
- Chiswick
- Ester
- Hartsyard
- Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
- LeO Home Dining (LuMi + Oscillate Wildly)
- Merivale at Home
- Ragazzi
- Sáng by Mabasa
Favourite Feel-Good Food Initiative
- Bella Brutta's Slice of Life
- Chargrill Charlie's Local Flavours
- Colombo Social's Plate It Forward
- Rockpool Dining Group's Hope Delivery
- Sydney Cebu Lechon's FoodIt Forward
- Wine Aid
- Yum Tum
Favourite Restaurant Reinvention
- Bart Jr – Bart Mart
- Café Paci – Bakery
- Lankan Filling Station – The Shop
- Monopole – Monopole Market
- Saint Peter – Mr Niland at Home
- Sample Coffee – Sample Staples
- Sixpenny – General Store
Favourite Iso Eating Indulgence
- Buffalo Dining Club's 1.5kg cheese wheel
- East 33 Oysters
- Firewood from Firedoor
- LP's Quality Meats sausages
- Rockpool Bar and Grill steaks via Fine Food Vault
- Saga's salty chocolate cookie dough
DRINK
Favourite Cocktail Delivery Service
Favourite "At-Home" Bar Experience
- Big Poppa's
- Continental Deli
- Dulcie's
- Golden Gully
- Isabel
- Ode
- Prince of York
- The Roosevelt
- Tequila Mockingbird
Favourite ‘Bootleg’ Bottle Shop
- 10 William Street
- Arcadia Liquors
- Frankie's Pizza by the Slice
- Love, Tilly Devine
- Oxford Tavern
- Where's Nick
Favourite Boozy Hand Sanitiser
ARTS AND MUSEUMS
Favourite Arts Livestream
- Emma Pask, Sydney Opera House’s From Our House to Yours
- Griffin Lock-in
- Red Rattler Theatre
- Surry Hills Live
Favourite Digital Arts Platform
Aboriginal Contemporary and Ernabella Arts
Art Gallery of NSW Together in Art
The Australian Ballet, Ballet TV
Bangarra Nandhu
Casula Powerhouse digital program
Sydney Chamber Opera and Carriageworks, Breaking Glass
Head On(line) Photo Festival
Museum of Contemporary Art, Your MCA
Sydney Writers Festival podcast series
Sydney Opera House, From Our House to Yours
Favourite Kids’ Arts Content
- Casula Powerhouse
- MCA, Better Together with Pip and Merindah! and YA GenNext program
- Shaun Parker and Company, In the Zone online workshops
- Sydney Opera House, From Our House to Yours
Favourite Music Livestream or Stream
- Memo Music Hall
- Australian Chamber Orchestra HomeCasts
- Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Online Concerts
- Riverboats Music Festival's Lounge Room Sessions
Favourite Music Festival or Event
- Isol-Aid
- Music From the Home Front
- Recharge Festival
- Virtual Day Party
ENTERTAINMENT
Get Lit at Home Award for Favourite Online Party
- Hot Dub at Home
- Live at Club Dunni
- Live from Stonewall
- Loud ‘n’ Queer TV
- Mildly Wet
- Poof Doof Direct
Iso-Overachiever Award for Favourite Way to Upskill
- Online French classes, Alliance Française
- Online photography classes, Australian Centre for Photography
- Free courses, General Assembly
- Online German classes, Goethe-Institut
- Free courses, TAFE NSW
Favourite DIY Kit
- Art boxes, Pinot & Picasso
- Craft boxes, Class Bento
- Craft beer and craft box, Art Somewhere
- Jigsaw puzzles of Sydney beaches, Salty Sea Dog
- Pottery kits, Clay Sydney
- Sip and paint online, Bondi Paint Club
- Sushi-making kit, Zushi
Favourite Ooh-worthy Animal Livestreams
Movers and Shakers Awards for Favourite Way to Get Moving from Home
- Barry’s Bootcamp high-intensity workouts
- Betty Grumble Grumble Boogie aerobics
- Fitness Playground online workouts
- Lean Bean Fitness online workouts
- Retrosweat ’80s aerobics classes
- Sky Sirens burlesque and movement classes
- Sydney Dance Company Virtual Studio classes
Favourite Virtual Experience
- Virtual tour of the Great Barrier Reef, David Attenborough
- Virtual movie screenings, FanForceTV
- Virtual hiking, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service
- Virtual Murder Mystery Parties, Red Herring Games
- Virtual blind dating, Soirée at Home
- Virtual Scavenger Hunts, Urban Hunt
HOMEBOUND HERO AWARDS
Favourite Cheerer Upper
- Arnott’s biscuit recipes
- ANZAC Day trumpeter on the Sydney Harbour Bridge
- Dogs at Sydney Aquarium
- Dressing up for bin night
- Muriel Halsted’s scone recipe
- Rainbows chalked on the streets
- Teddy bears in people’s windows
Favourite Iso Trend
- Animal livestreams
- Distilleries making hand sanitiser
- Jigsaw puzzles
- Meteor watching
- Pottery kits
- Sourdough
- TikTok dance routines
Community Spirit Award
- Example PR offering free PR to affected businesses
- Newtown Blessings Box
- NSW TAFE offering free courses
- RSPCA NSW encouraging people to foster animals
- Shop With You
- StageKings making WFH desks and donating to Support Act
- Surry Hills Live Streaming gigs supporting musicians