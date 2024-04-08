Hong Kong
Causeway Bay
Causeway Bay I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The best areas to stay in Hong Kong

Top spots for dining, drinking, shopping, relaxing, and having fun in Hong Kong

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Hong Kong may be compact, but it offers an array of distinct neighbourhoods, each with its own unique charm. Planning your next visit? We've selected the top spots for you to discover. Whether you're seeking the dynamic energy and towering skyscrapers of the Central Business District, shopping havens for retail therapy in districts like Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay, or aiming to uncover the intriguing mix of old and new delights in Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, we've highlighted the prime locations for your exploration.

RECOMMENDED: Want to explore other districts and off-the-beaten-path neighbourhoods? Check out our comprehensive guide.

Best neighbourhoods to stay in Hong Kong

Central
Hollywood Road I Photograph: Joshua Lin

Central

  • Things to do

Central is a bustling area packed with everything you might need, from shopping at high-end malls, staying at luxury hotels, and dining at the finest restaurants. If you want to be at the heart of Hong Kong's frenetic energy, this is the best place to be.

EAT
Ho Lee Fook

Central boasts a lot of Michelin-starred restaurants and offers a variety of cuisines. Among the favourites for locals and expats is Ho Lee Fook, blending modernity with nostalgic Hong Kong flavours. Chef Archan Chan serves innovative Cantonese dishes, from creative dim sum to hearty specialities like Wok-Fried Wagyu Short Rib and the signature Ho Lee Duck, requiring a 72-hour pre-order. The restaurant's fun retro ambience, complete with Instagram-worthy elements like mahjong tiles and a giant fortune cookie sculpture, makes it a popular choice for group gatherings.

Explore our list of the best Central restaurants.

DRINK
Lockdown

The district is a hotspot for hidden speakeasy-style bars that often trick you with their secretive entrances, and Lockdown is one of the top spots to explore. Tucked behind a toilet window display, this lively bar exudes a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, courtesy of its friendly bar staff. Created by the talented duo Agung and Laura Prabowo, Lockdown pays homage to Hong Kong's resilient cocktail culture during lockdown. It blends classic elegance with Asian elements, featuring unique terrarium seating and a rotating bar. Their inventive cocktail menu includes favourites like the Left Bank and Silk Stocking, with off-menu delights like the Guava Negroni. Discover rare vintage spirits with drinks like the 1950s Martini Cocktail and the 1970s Sazerac.  

Click this list for the 50 best bars in Central.  

DO
Tai Kwun

A trip to Tai Kwun offers a mix of dining, art, shopping, and culture. It is the former Central Police compound, now a vibrant and successful revitalisation project, serves as a central hub for arts, live performances, and diverse dining experiences, making it a must-visit heritage site in Hong Kong.

STAY
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong 

Four Seasons is the go-to luxury hotel in the city, known for its stunning views of Victoria Harbour and The Peak. Conveniently situated in Central, linked to the IFC mall, it offers a beautifully renovated lobby flooded with natural light, inviting seating areas, and warm, welcoming staff. Here guests can enjoy multiple pools – a lap pool for morning exercises, a plunge pool for muscle relaxation, and an infinity pool with underwater music speakers providing picturesque views of Victoria Harbour for a leisurely swim experience.

If you do just one thing… 
Hop on the Central to Mid-Levels escalator, famous as the world's longest covered escalator system. There's truly nothing like it; not only does it shuttle locals back and forth in Central, but this iconic spot has also served as a backdrop in numerous local and international films.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Tsim Sha Tsui
Tsim Sha Tsui I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Tsim Sha Tsui

  • Things to do

A popular destination for visitors to Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui offers stunning views of the city's iconic skyline, luxury hotels, spacious restaurants with incredible city vistas, and a wide range of shopping options, from market bargains to high-end items.

EAT
T'ang Court 

In TST, explore various world cuisines, from French to Chinese to Korean, catering to different budgets and tastes. The Langham boasts a prestigious three-Michelin-starred restaurant specialising in authentic Cantonese cuisine crafted from top-quality seasonal ingredients. Their menu features an indulgent selection of dim sum and standout offerings like stir-fried lobster with spring onions and shallots, stuffed baked crab shell, and exquisite choices such as bird's nest and abalone.

Visit this link to explore more restaurants in TST. 

DRINK
Avoca

Avoca is the chic new watering hole nestled within TST's Mondrian Hong Kong, offering panoramic vistas of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour. The bar serves crafty Hong Kong-inspired cocktails celebrating local ingredients and flavours. Get a whiff of the drinks with their innovative perfume vials, allowing guests to tease their senses before committing to the full-sized libations. 

DO
Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade

Take a stroll down the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade. The area boasts scenic harbour setting and offers many prominent cultural attractions, including the Former Kowloon-Canton Railway Clock Tower, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Space Museum, and the Avenue of Stars, mirroring the Hollywood Walk of Fame with over 100 celebrity handprints and bronze statues of Hong Kong icons like Bruce Lee, Anita Mui, and McDull. 

STAY
Rosewood Hong Kong

In the district, luxury hotels abound, and Rosewood Hong Kong stands out as a highly coveted option, especially due to its proximity to the upscale K11 Musea. Opt for a stay here if you desire an ultra-luxurious experience, where you can enjoy a Harbour View Suite offering stunning views of the harbour and city skyline, along with luxurious marble bathrooms equipped with twin vanities, showers, and a freestanding bathtub.

If you do just one thing… 
Head to the promenade by 8pm to catch 'A Symphony of Lights' to witness the world's largest permanent light and sound spectacle illuminating the skyline and harbour.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Sheung Wan
Chillax and Mount Zero I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Sheung Wan

  • Things to do

Sheung Wan combines old-school charm with modernity, establishing itself as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Asia and the world. Its evolution from a traditional hub for coffin stores to a diverse community makes it a must-visit for your next adventure. You'll find everything here from old and contemporary restaurants, trendy cafes, galleries, antique shops, independent boutiques, and historic landmarks. 

EAT
The Chairman

The Chairman, a sought-after dining spot in Sheung Wan, has been named the best restaurant in Hong Kong by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 and ranked 13th in Asia. Recently moved to The Wellington from its previous location on Kau U Fong West, it still offers signature dishes like the camphor-wood-smoked goose and fresh flowery crab.

From cooked food markets to Michelin-starred restaurants, visit this link to explore the best eateries in Sheung Wan

DRINK
Coa

Another multi-awarded venue in Sheung Wan is Coa, voted as the top bar in Asia for three consecutive years. The bar specialises in agave spirits and features skilled bartenders crafting potent drinks centred around mezcal, tequila, and raicilla. Just opposite Coa, Whisky & Words caters to whisky enthusiasts and is situated on the steps of Shin Hing Street.

DO
Man Mo Temple 

Visit Man Mo Temple, situated on Hollywood Road near the antique stores lining Hollywood and Cat Street. This Grade I historic building and national monument, dating back to the mid-19th century, pays homage to the Chinese Gods of Literature and War. Take in its elaborate green roof, where the fragrance of incense fills the air, creating a profoundly evocative atmosphere.

STAY
The Figo

While Sheung Wan may lack the upscale hotels found in Central, it boasts a variety of stylish boutique accommodations. The Figo stands out as a trendy spot where pets are greeted with treats and even a dedicated pool. The rooms offer ample space and are equipped with modern amenities, including complimentary WiFi, a minibar, a personal safe, and a flat-screen TV. Guests can also utilise the fitness centre and enjoy the mini theatre. 

If you do just one thing… 
Explore the cool historical street of Tai Ping Shan, offering a blend of old and new eateries, independent shops, chic cafes featuring Instagram-worthy settings, and plenty of opportunities to admire adorable pups.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Wan Chai
Lee Tung Avenue I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Wan Chai

  • Things to do

Once notoriously known as Hong Kong's red light district, Wan Chai has gracefully transitioned into a lively neighbourhood popular among locals and visitors. The area now boasts various new restaurants, artisanal coffee shops, boutique hotels, and trendy drinking establishments.

EAT
Auor

In Wan Chai, you can treat your taste buds to a world tour with a mix of Asian delights, local cha chaan teng offerings, and upscale international cuisine. For a special occasion or a romantic evening, chef Edward Voon's modern restaurant Auor (pronounced 'hour') serves contemporary dishes with Asian flavours crafted in French techniques.   

Click this link to explore more dining offerings in the district. 

DRINK
Mizunara Library

Located above Lockhart Road, Mizunara Library is a top-notch Japanese cocktail and whisky bar. With a collection of over 600 whiskies, they offer meticulously crafted, undeniably exceptional drinks. Although somewhat steep in price, the unique offerings and superb quality set them apart from other bars in the neighbourhood.

For cafe-hopping adventures, browse our list of the best cafes in Wan Chai

DO
Wan Chai Promenade

Enjoy a sunset stroll along Wan Chai's picturesque promenade, which offers breathtaking views of the harbour and is ideal for recreational activities like rollerblading and skateboarding. Families and couples can rent pedal boats for a leisurely cruise along the waterfront. 

STAY
The St. Regis Hong Kong

For luxury accommodation, one of the best hotels in Wan Chai is The St. Regis Hong Kong, known for its bespoke service. The lavish hotel houses Michelin-starred dining and an excellent bar and offers a range of amenities like an outdoor pool and a fitness centre.  

If you do just one thing… 
Make sure to visit Lee Tung Avenue, where you can shop, dine, and satisfy your caffeine cravings. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, the area illuminates with some of the city's most vibrant lantern displays.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
Causeway Bay
Causeway Bay I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Causeway Bay

  • Things to do

If you're seeking a vibrant, bustling hub known for shopping and dining, Causeway Bay is the place to be. Often likened to Tokyo's Shibuya crossing, the area is always crowded and rarely sleeps, particularly on weekends, contributing to the district's lively, round-the-clock charm.

EAT
Leela

Hungry in CWB? From Michelin-starred restaurants to Japanese izakayas, late-night eateries, and street food stalls, there’s a tasty option for every palate. One of the newly opened must-try restaurants is chef Manav Tuli’s Indian restaurant, Leela. Previously at Rosewood Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Chaat, chef Tuli presents signature dishes that pay homage to the rich heritage of Indian cuisine, focusing on culinary delights from ancient India, particularly from the Mauryan Empire (323–185 BC).  

DRINK
Takumi Mixology Salon

Takumi Mixology Salon is a fresh arrival in Causeway Bay's bar scene, nestled within the same venue as restaurant Teppanyaki Mihara Goten, a Japanese restaurant from the Pong Group (proprietors of Jiangsu Club and Trattoria Kagawa). Enjoy a range of seasonal cocktails and custom drinks crafted to suit each patron's taste preferences. 

DO
Shopping malls

CWB is a shopping haven. Whether scouring the alleyways for affordable treasures or browsing upscale retail hubs like Times Square, Sogo, Hysan Place, Lee Garden, and the newly renovated World Trade Centre, shoppers can splurge on luxury labels such as Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Chloe, and Salvatore Ferragamo for a range of items including handbags, clothing, designer labels, and cosmetics. 

STAY
The Park Lane Hong Kong

Nestled in the heart of Causeway Bay, Park Lane Hong Kong offers convenient access to various dining, drinking, shopping spots and attractions like Victoria Park, where guests can enjoy activities, including jogging, tennis, and serene relaxation.

If you do just one thing… 
Shop to your heart's content. Whether you're into luxury brands, local gems, or hunting for great bargains, they've got you covered.

Read more
See local Airbnbs
