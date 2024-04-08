The best areas to stay in Hong Kong

Central is a bustling area packed with everything you might need, from shopping at high-end malls, staying at luxury hotels, and dining at the finest restaurants. If you want to be at the heart of Hong Kong's frenetic energy, this is the best place to be.

EAT

Ho Lee Fook

Central boasts a lot of Michelin-starred restaurants and offers a variety of cuisines. Among the favourites for locals and expats is Ho Lee Fook, blending modernity with nostalgic Hong Kong flavours. Chef Archan Chan serves innovative Cantonese dishes, from creative dim sum to hearty specialities like Wok-Fried Wagyu Short Rib and the signature Ho Lee Duck, requiring a 72-hour pre-order. The restaurant's fun retro ambience, complete with Instagram-worthy elements like mahjong tiles and a giant fortune cookie sculpture, makes it a popular choice for group gatherings.

DRINK

Lockdown

The district is a hotspot for hidden speakeasy-style bars that often trick you with their secretive entrances, and Lockdown is one of the top spots to explore. Tucked behind a toilet window display, this lively bar exudes a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, courtesy of its friendly bar staff. Created by the talented duo Agung and Laura Prabowo, Lockdown pays homage to Hong Kong's resilient cocktail culture during lockdown. It blends classic elegance with Asian elements, featuring unique terrarium seating and a rotating bar. Their inventive cocktail menu includes favourites like the Left Bank and Silk Stocking, with off-menu delights like the Guava Negroni. Discover rare vintage spirits with drinks like the 1950s Martini Cocktail and the 1970s Sazerac.

DO

Tai Kwun

A trip to Tai Kwun offers a mix of dining, art, shopping, and culture. It is the former Central Police compound, now a vibrant and successful revitalisation project, serves as a central hub for arts, live performances, and diverse dining experiences, making it a must-visit heritage site in Hong Kong.

STAY

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons is the go-to luxury hotel in the city, known for its stunning views of Victoria Harbour and The Peak. Conveniently situated in Central, linked to the IFC mall, it offers a beautifully renovated lobby flooded with natural light, inviting seating areas, and warm, welcoming staff. Here guests can enjoy multiple pools – a lap pool for morning exercises, a plunge pool for muscle relaxation, and an infinity pool with underwater music speakers providing picturesque views of Victoria Harbour for a leisurely swim experience.

If you do just one thing…

Hop on the Central to Mid-Levels escalator, famous as the world's longest covered escalator system. There's truly nothing like it; not only does it shuttle locals back and forth in Central, but this iconic spot has also served as a backdrop in numerous local and international films.