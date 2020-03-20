Events are being cancelled, limitations are being placed on indoor gatherings, yet as the ever-changing realities of the COVID-19 outbreak continue to take shape, bars and restaurants are soldiering on and adapting to these incredibly challenging times.



Almost 90 per cent of venue owners and operators across the country have reported that they are being impacted by the pandemic, with some estimating a 40 per cent downturn in revenue and in some cases, even more. Sadly, this comes hard on the heels of the summer’s horrific bushfire crisis, at a time when the industry was only beginning to recover.



Thankfully, our city’s hospitality workforce is incredibly resourceful, supportive and proactive and many of our favourite places to get watered and fed are now offering initiatives including home delivery (often by the venue’s very own casual staff) of their regular dine-in menus, pre-prepared meals and even offering to feed hospitality workers in this critical period free of charge.



This is by no means an exhaustive list of the venues taking action right now (in alphabetical order), and everything is changing very quickly. Please be sure to keep checking the social media accounts of your favourite venues for the most up-to-date information, as well as Saving Plates, an Instagram account launched by Sydney-based food writer Tristan Lutze, which spotlights what some of the country’s best restaurants are doing in response.

If you are ordering for pick-up, please remember to be responsible and take hygienic precautions before entering a venue and interacting with others and do not leave the house if you are feeling even the slightest bit unwell.

10 William St: Paddo's flag-bearer in the quality nibbles and natural wine game has created '10 William St A Casa Tua', a pick-up and local home delivery service operated by the casual staff, with four-course meals for two or four ($75 or $120, respectively) available. Start with their classic pretzel and whipped bottarga and work your way through to the legendary tiramisu. Vegetarian options are available. Place your order on 02 9360 3310 between 5-9pm.

Arthur: This intimate deg-only diner in Surry Hills has launched ‘Arthur To-Go’, a collection of $30 meals for two the Arthur team likes to cook at home. Think lasagne with pork and tomato ragu or housemade duck sausages with mash. Click here to view the full menu, place your order by emailing hello@arthurrestaurant.com or text 0468 770 081 by 10am and pick it up from 4pm.

Bathers' Pavilion: The 'Bathers' at Home' menu launches Saturday, March 21, offering everything from fresh pasta and pizza dough so that you can cook at home, to pantry staples like olive oil and granola. Orders can be placed between noon and 8pm on 02 8350 5873.

Big Poppa’s: Darlo’s late-night cheese and pasta specialist is offering the entire menu for takeaway. Visit the restaurant’s website to view the menu and call 0499 052 201 to place an order

The Botanist: You can make your way over to this Kirribilli local favourite to pick up Med-inspired dishes from the compact menu like an eggplant and bocconcini panino or pan-roasted barramundi with confit tomato, but if you live within a one-kilometre radius, they’ll deliver for free. Call 02 9954 4057 to place an order.

The Butler: You won’t score the incredible views, but you can fetch tacos with all kinds of fillings and other Central American specialties on the menu, like lamb barbacoa, from this Potts Point bar and eatery. If you’re within a one-kilometre radius, they’ll bring it to you free of charge. Otherwise, call 02 8354 0742 to order directly.

Cali Press: This popular pit stop for cold-pressed juices and healthy eats has launched an 'Immunity Booster' quarantine care package, which includes 15 fruit and vegetable juices and a pack of Ovvio tea for $95. Pick one up or order over the web to have it delivered.

CicciaBella: Antipasti, pizza and pasta are all available from Mitch Orr and the team at Maurice Terzini’s Italian bunker in Bondi. The takeaway menu is available daily from 5-9pm, and orders can be placed by phone on 02 8090 6969.

Circa Espresso: The entire menu at Parramatta’s standard-setting café is available for takeaway (hell yes, Ottoman Eggs!). Unfortunately, they’re not offering delivery, but if you order house-roasted coffee beans, they’ll ship them to you directly free of charge (with complimentary grinding on request).

DOC: Our first outpost of one of Melbourne's most popular pizzerias is preparing the entire menu for takeaway. Give them a call on 02 9211 1507 to place an order.

Elva: This newish pint-sized Bondi Road trattoria has always offered takeaway, but they've introduced a take-home selection of five fresh housemade pastas ($7 for 120-150 grams) like gnocchi and casarecce, as well as a range of sauces, from Bolognese to duck or mushroom ragù ($8-$11 for 100-150 grams) for you to prepare in your own kitchen. To order, call 02 9130 1501 a half hour ahead of your pick-up time.

Firedoor: Lennox Hastie and his team are working with their network of suppliers and putting together Market Boxes of housemade bread and butter, seasonal fruits and vegetables, local eggs and proteins for $150. Email zoe@firedoor.com.au by 5pm on Friday, March 20 to place an order for pick-up Thursday, March 26.

Fix Wine Bar and Restaurant: The long-standing CBD wine bar has made some of its most popular items available for pick-up from a concise menu – think a fry pack of onion rings, potato gems and school prawns to a humble Cuban sandwich or a veal schnitzel. Call 02 9232 2767 to place an order.

Harpoon Harry: They just unveiled a brand new $15 sandwich menu at this Surry Hills bar, hotel and party palace. Ring 02 8262 8800 to place your order and pick one up.

Hartsyard: Greatest hits from the menu, like baby peppers stuffed with yuzukosho yoghurt, wood-grilled mushrooms with sea greens in XO sauce and miso eggplant in white sesame sauce can now be yours for pick-up by calling 02 8068 1473.

Lankan Filling Station: O Tama Carey's entire menu of Sri Lankan specialities is available for takeaway, but she's also offering traditional lamprais – banana-leaf-wrapped packets of spiced rice, sambol and three-meat curry – to prepare at home for $23 a pop. Email info@lsfood.com.au or call 02 8542 9936 to place an order.

Lucio’s: Staples from the Italian institution's menu (tagliolini alla granseola, FTW) are currently available for pick-up at 25% off regular prices. Orders can be placed from noon-8pm by calling 02 9380 5996 or via email at info@lucios.com.au, with pick-up commencing at 5.30pm.

No. 92: Glebe's newest wine bar is offering both a menu of comfort classics (think roast chook or tomato and buffalo curd salad) and $10 cocktail kits that require nothing more than the addition of your favourite spirits. Order by calling 02 9571 9292, and you can arrange for delivery if you live within a five-kilometre radius.

Nomad Up the Road: There are tonnes of options at Nomad's temporary new home. The full menu is available for takeaway at lunch and dinner for 20% off the regular price, and the restaurant will be offering an exclusive Med-inspired snack menu on Uber Eats, MenuLog and Deliveroo in the coming days as well. Keep your eyes peeled for family meals that feed four to six people and home delivery wines from the thoroughly stocked cellar in the coming days.

Ode: 'Ode Bunker' is the new takeaway service from the Bondi Road cubby, with fresh pasta packs and focaccia on offer, as well as a compact menu of hearty Italian fare – think broccoli soup or baked cannellini beans in sugo. Call 02 9130 2894 to place an order, or message @ode.bondi on Instagram.

The Oxford Tavern: This Petersham pub's made the whole menu available for takeaway. In addition, they've recently opened a bottle shop with a range of independent beers and boutique wines. And in an incredibly generous gesture, unemployed casual hospo workers are encouraged to show their RSA competency cards at the bar in exchange for a complimentary meal during these tough times.

Prince of York: Score staples from the CBD party palace's menu (yes, even the crab spaghetti in a bag!) prepped and ready for lunch and dinner if you wish, but if you'd prefer to do the cooking yourself, vac-packed meats, fresh pastas and sauces are also on hand. They've teamed up with Shorty's Liquor and Moonshine Music to offer a 'Party @ Home' package, too, with home booze delivery and playlists for dinner and dancing. Pick-up and delivery are both available by calling 02 8066 0550 or emailing hello@princeofyork.com.au

Rockpool Bar & Grill: In a first for the city's standard-setting steakhouse, first-class steaks from Cape Grim and Coppertree Farms as well as legendary menu items like the David Blackmore Wagyu burger and the wild-greens spanakopita will be available for pick-up at a whopping 30% off normal menu prices. Ring 0472 624 793 to pre-order.

Saint Peter: Feel like some top-flight fish? Read more about the 'Mr Niland at Home' initiative here.

Soul Dining: This contemporary Korean restaurant in Surry Hills is offering some of its greatest hits, like roasted cauliflower with Korean curry and abalone risotto, for pick-up via Mr Yum.

Southside Charmers: A takeaway menu is available on this Redfern favourite's Instagram page, with rustic pastas, steak and braised chook. Text 0466 413 203 to place an order, then just swing by, pay by card and collect.

The Taphouse: Not only is the whole food menu able to be ordered for takeaway, but the entire 300-strong packaged beer offering at Odd Culture is also. Rock up or call 02 9360 0088 to place an order. If that's not enough of a win, the Taphouse is offering free meals to unemployed casual hospo workers. Make yourself known at the bar, present your valid RSA competency card and have at it.

Tokki: David Bae and Tony, the owners of this Surry Hills pan-Asian newcomer, are delivering food to customers within a one-kilometre radius of the restaurant themselves. Get Korean fried chicken, kimchi fried rice and other goodies by calling 02 9280 3637 from 5pm.

Looking for other ways to support your favourite venues during these trying times? Buy a voucher.

If your venue is offering an initiative, we'd like to know about it. Email us at matthew.hirsch@timeout.com