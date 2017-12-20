London's best cheese shops

Know your cheddar from your comté? Your morbier from your manchego? Your Stinking Bishop from your Isle of Wight Blue?

Either way, London’s got an abundance of brilliant cheesemongers to raid for dairy-based delights (as some double up as restaurants, street food vendors and market stalls, they’ll even dish you up some deliciously prepared dishes: from cheesy small plates to full on meals). Keep scrolling to find our list of London cheese shops to give Edam about. It’s the stuff (cheese) dreams are made of.