The best new restaurants in Sydney right now

What’s waiting for you at Matteo’s Downtown is a precise study of pan-Italian popularity for the after-work set. Corporate dining is like negotiating a corkscrew. You need somewhere big enough to take a group, you need somewhere with prices that don't make those on lower award rates blanch, and somewhere that also serves booze, because socialising is easier with a Spritz on hand. And if you've ever tried to corral a group of diners with no more in common than their access cards you'll know the one cuisine everyone can (mostly) agree on is Italian.